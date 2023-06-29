Bonjour Fête to Offer Fourth-Of-July Themed Treats Over Weekend

The Store Helps People Prepare for Holiday Occasions

By Zach Armstrong

On July 2, Bonjour Fête in Palisades Village will host Flour Shop and its 4th of July-themed treats so customers can indulge in some “star-spangled sweetness” while shopping for partyware for the holiday.

The store helps people prepare for holiday occasions by offering tableware, party décor, gifts and home goods, all with a French flair. Flour Shop is a Los Angeles-based cake shop known for its Explosion Cake along with ice cream, classic cakes and cake balls.

Bonjour Fête is located at 15237 Palisades Village Ln. For more information, go to https://palisadesvillageca.com/events/flour-shop-pop-up-at-bonjour-fete/.