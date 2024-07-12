Both Drivers Have Been Identified in Fatal Malibu Crash on July 4

Collision on Pacific Coast Highway Leaves One Driver Dead

Law enforcement officials have identified the drivers in the tragic accident that took place on July 4 in Malibu.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Summer Wheaton was driving a white Mercedes-Benz that crossed the center median on Pacific Coast Highway on the night of July 4. The vehicle collided with Okeke’s Cadillac Escalade, traveling in the opposite direction near Pacific Coast Highway and Carbon Canyon. 44-year-old rideshare driver Martin Okeke was the driver of the Cadillac Escalade.

Both drivers were transported to UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center for treatment, but Okeke tragically died. Information about the extent of the injuries to others involved in the crash has not been released No charges have been filed in the case, and the investigation is ongoing. On her Instagram account, Wheaton describes herself as a founder, speaker, and wellness advocate, but the account has been made private.

The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. Reports that Wheaton was attending a nearby party at Nobu restaurant have not yet been confirmed.