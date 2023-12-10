Boxing Legend Selling Eight-Bedroom Palisades Mansion for Nearly $40M

Photo: MLS.com

The Property Recently Reduced in Price by 9%

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard persists in his quest to sell his expansive property in Pacific Palisades, CA, as he recently reduced the price by millions in hopes of attracting a buyer, Realtor.com posted.

The eight-bedroom mansion reentered the market at $39,995,000, marking a 9% decrease from the $44 million price Leonard initially sought earlier in the year. Leonard has grappled with the sale of this property for an extended period, as the sizable residence has appeared on and off the market at various price points.

Having resided in the 16,800-square-foot home with his wife for decades, the couple now aims to downsize. Previously listed as high as $52 million a couple of years ago, the current price presents a potentially appealing opportunity for buyers.

Will this latest price reduction sway the outcome? The estate sits on one of the largest lots in the area, featuring a main building, guesthouse, pool, tennis court, putting green, and 2 acres of lush landscaping and mature hedges. Embodying an Italian-style design, the property resembles a villa one might encounter in Italy rather than just a typical home.

Renowned architect Richard Landry curated the gated compound, infusing grand rooms with imported materials and intricate finishes. Notable features include stunning beamed ceilings and rare biblical stone sourced from Jerusalem. The residence boasts a majestic foyer adorned with arches, a solarium, and a chef’s kitchen equipped with double islands, a sizable pantry, and professional-grade appliances.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/news/celebrity-real-estate/sugar-ray-leonard-cuts-pacific-palisades-home-price-again/.

in News, Real Estate
