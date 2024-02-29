Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Award $2.5K Scholarship to Local Teen

The Malibu Local, 17, Earned the “Youth of the Year” Award

On Feb. 24, the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu held its annual Youth of the Year ceremony, naming Malibu High School Senior Emily S. as the recipient.

Seventeen-year-old Emily S. channels her voice to empower peers and effect positive change in the community. Engaged in BGCM’s Brents Club program and anti-drug campaigns, she advocates for sobriety.

Awarded a $2,500 scholarship as BGCM’s Youth of the Year, she now competes for LA County’s Youth of the Year title. Other finalists, including runner-up Irina C., received scholarships of varying amounts.

Established in 1947, Youth of the Year is Boys & Girls Club of America’s recognition program, emphasizing service, academic success, moral character, and leadership. The year-round initiative fosters character development and leadership qualities among young participants.