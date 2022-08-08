Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn more about this 34-story, Brentwood-adjacent property in this video made possible by The Duchess yacht charter.

in News, Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
P-89 was hit and killed by a car on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills on July 18, 2022. Photo: Annie Stevens.
News

Another Mountain Lion Dies After Being Hit by a Car

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

P-89 found dead along the shoulder of the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills last month By Sam Catanzaro Another mountain...

The Marina 7 Motel. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Sends Initiative to Ballot That Would Require Hotels to House Homeless in Empty Rooms

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

LA City Council unanimously approves measure for November ballot By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council last week voted to...
News

Woman Dies After Getting Hit by Vehicle at Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

LAPD says no evidence of criminal or gross negligence in July 22 incident A woman passed away from injuries sustained...
News, Video

Skechers Invitational Pickleball Championship Is Coming To The Palisades: Palisades Today – August 8th, 2022

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*   Palisade’s High Board Of Trustees Special Elections Now Open * Skechers Invitational Pickleball...

Photo: Pardee Properties
News, Real Estate

Fashion Model Sells Mandeville Canyon Home for $4.3 Million

August 6, 2022

Read more
August 6, 2022

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes sells Mandeville Canyon property  By Dolores Quintana Fashion model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel...
News, Real Estate

Board of Supervisors Considering Updating Marina del Rey Vision Statement

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...

Photo: MLS.
News, Real Estate

Why Hasn’t Sugar Ray Leonard’s Palisades Home Sold?

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

Property has been on the market for three years By Dolores Quintana Sugar Ray Leonard’s lavish home has been on...
Video, Wellness

Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...

Brianna Kupfer. Photo: Facebook.
News

Autopsy Reveals Brianna Kupfer Stabbed 26 Times

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

UCLA student died from exsanguination in January attack while working at Hancock Park furniture store, Corner reports By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA City Council Votes to Ban Homeless Encampment Within 500 Feet of Schools

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Final vote expected next week By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week took steps to...

The 2018 Century City Chamber of Commerce Casino Night. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Coming Soon: Third Annual Century City ‘Rock & Roll Casino Night’

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Proceeds from the August 25 event support Chamber programs and services for the business community  By Susan Payne  The Century...
Food & Drink, Video

Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...

Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant).
Dining, News

Draycott Partnering With Organization to Help Families Separated at Border

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Palisades restaurant teaming up with This Is About Humanity for Community Hour this month By Dolores Quintana The Draycott in...

Photo: Facebook (@NatenAls).
Dining, News

Nate ‘n Al’s Deli Reopens Renovated Indoor Dining Area

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Longtime deli reopens indoor dining for first time since pandemic  By Dolores Quintana The iconic Nate ‘n Al’s Deli has...
Video, Wellness

Urban Farm Gives Tranquility to Homeless Youth

August 3, 2022

Read more
August 3, 2022

The Upward Bound House Urban Farm and Roque and Mark Co are helping provide food, community, and place of peace...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR