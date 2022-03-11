Brentwood Homeowners Association Returns With in-Person Annual Meeting and Candidate Forum

Annual event returns Monday March 14 at University Synagogue

By Sam Catanzaro

The Brentwood Homeowners Association’s annual meeting will be held next week as an in-person event for the first time since the pandemic with a candidate forum for the certified candidates running for CD-11.

The event will take place on March 14 at 7 p.m. Moderated by ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter Josh Haskell, eight of the thirteen candidates who filed to run for City Council Seat District 11 will participate in the forum. This is the first debate that will feature all the candidates, the Homeowners Association noted.

Due to the lifting of COVID restrictions, there is no limit on seating capacity for the event, which will take place at University Synagogue. Attendees must show proof of vaccination along with a photo ID. Masks are recommended, but not required, orgainzers say.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will start at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to come early and meet the candidates to learn more from them directly. In addition, organizers say ​​the personnel from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department will also be on hand to answer questions before the program starts.

The meeting will also be streamed live on Zoom.

All attendees, whether attending in person or virtual, are required to register for the event. Click Here To Register