Brentwood, Palisades, West LA Libraries Closures for Juneteenth

Photo: Palisades Library

Upcoming Program and Event Schedules for The Week 

Brentwood Library Schedule:

We are celebrating Juneteenth this Wednesday, June 19! The library will be closed all day. To learn more about Juneteenth, check out books like A Flag for Juneteenth, What is Juneteenth?, or Recipes for Change: 12 Dishes Inspired by a Year in Black History. Please note that 

Storytime and Brick-Building Playtime will be canceled this week and resume on June 26 and 27.

We also have a few spots left for our Dungeons & Dragons programs starting at the end of the month for ages 9-14. Sign up here if your child can attend all three sessions.

We are recruiting new STAR volunteers for a program with our Adult Literacy Department. Volunteers will read and play with young children to provide language learning opportunities. If interested, contact madeline.gillette@lapl.org.

This Week’s Events:

  • Monday, 6/17 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: STAR Reader Francesca
  • Monday, 6/17 at 4:00 p.m.: Library Crafternoon: Rainbow Suncatchers
  • Tuesday, 6/18 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.: STAR Reader Alicia
  • Wednesday, 6/19: LIBRARY CLOSED – JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY
  • Thursday, 6/20, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: STAR Reader Camille

Palisades Library Schedule:

Make Vietnamese Spring Rolls: Join us on Thursday, June 20, at 1 p.m. for a Summer Reading Challenge event. Learn to make Vietnamese Spring Rolls with Emmy Lam. Space is limited. RSVP to palsds@lapl.org.

Bridge Games: Join us for bridge on the first and third Fridays of the month at 12:30 p.m. The next session is Friday, June 21. All levels are welcome, and a teacher will be available to provide help.

Children: Family Storytime: Come on Thursday, June 20, at 4 p.m. for stories, songs, fingerplays, and rhymes. This event is suggested for ages 3 and up.

2024 Summer Reading Challenge: This all-ages challenge runs from June 10 to August 10. Sign up at lapl.org/summer or at the Reference Desk. Participants receive a canvas library tote bag and a free book while supplies last.

West Los Angeles Library Schedule:

Toddler Storytime: Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. For children aged 18 months to 3 years old.

STAR Stories With Pam: Every Wednesday from Noon to 2 p.m. Share the joy of storytelling with STAR volunteer Pam. Visit three times and take home a special prize.

Thursday Storytime: Every Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Enjoy stories, fingerplays, and songs for all ages.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Sci Fi Museum’s Lease Gets Terminated at Former Sears Building

June 21, 2024

Read more
June 21, 2024

The News Comes as a Slew of Controversies Surround the Museum and Its Founder By Zach Armstrong Amid tumultuous setbacks and...
News, Video

(Video) Sport Fishing and Whale Watching on the Pacific Offered by MDR Sportfishing

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Located Out of Marina del Rey, More Information Can Be Found at mdrsf.com @palisadesnews Operating out of Marina del Rey,...

Photo: Instagram: @milespartain Photo by Instagram: @ka1ob
News, Upbeat

This Palisadian Will Be the Youngest Ever U.S. Olympian in Beach Volleyball

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Miles Partain, 22, Is One of Several Olympians That Came Out of Pali High By Zach Armstrong Palisadian talent will...

Photo: Twitter: @LACoLifeguards
Hard, News

Pride-Colored Towers Vandalized During Pride Month for Two Straight Years in Palisades

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath Stated That the Graffiti Will Be Removed By Zach Armstrong For two consecutive years, pride-colored...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Woman Assaulted with Skateboard on Venice Boardwalk

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

The Victim Was Identified as a 40-Year-Old-Female By Zach Armstrong LAPD arrested a man who assaulted a woman with a skateboard...
News, Real Estate

Judge Blocks Barrington Plaza Evictions, Citing Legal Violations

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. Sought to Evict Nearly 600 Tenants Last Year, Citing Safety Upgrades The eviction of hundreds of...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Yoga Gurus Sentenced for Defrauding Malibu Doctor

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Dr. Sawusch Had a Successful Medical Practice in Pacific Palisades and Amassed Significant Wealth Through Investments A federal judge sentenced...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Texas Man Sentenced to 33 Months for Threatening U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Gaherty Targeted the Congresswoman With Racist and Violent Threats  A Texas man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Tech Entrepreneur and Developer Company Buy Promenade Shops for $103M: Report

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Acquisitions Include 1202, 1222, 1225, 1232, 1339, and 1344 Third Street Promenade Federal Realty Investment Trust has sold eight parcels...

Photo: YouTube: @Academy of Technology, Art and Music
News, Upbeat

ATAM to Host Content Creation Camp for Kids

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

All Ages Welcome, Popular Among Ages 7-12, With Offerings for Ages 4.5 ATAM is hosting a Content Creation and Editing...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Breanna Villalobos
Hard, News

Slain Jameson’s Pub Manager Described as a “Provider and Father Figure” by Loved Ones

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

His Last Days Were Spent Taking His Niece and Nephew Out for Ice Cream By Zach Armstrong  Family members, friends...

Photo Credit Evan Sung
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin-Starred Chef James Kent Passes Away, Saga Hospitality Group Announces

June 16, 2024

Read more
June 16, 2024

Chef Kent Is Remembered for His Culinary Excellence and Charity Work The Saga Hospitality Group announced the death of Michelin-starred...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Brand New, Six-Bed Palisades Mansion Hits Market at $34M

June 16, 2024

Read more
June 16, 2024

The lower level boasts a bar, lounge, wine tasting room, home theater, and a full spa with a gym A...
News

Marina del Rey Sportfishing: A Great Day on the Water

June 14, 2024

Read more
June 14, 2024

Fishing is a pastime like no other. You can experience the nostalgia of that pastime in real time at Marina...

Photo: SMPD
News

Fatal Altercation Outside Santa Monica Pub Leads to Homicide Charge

June 14, 2024

Read more
June 14, 2024

Venice Resident Charged in Death of Jameson’s Pub Manager A man has been charged with homicide following a fatal altercation...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR