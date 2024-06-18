Brentwood, Palisades, West LA Libraries Closures for Juneteenth

Upcoming Program and Event Schedules for The Week

Brentwood Library Schedule:

We are celebrating Juneteenth this Wednesday, June 19! The library will be closed all day. To learn more about Juneteenth, check out books like A Flag for Juneteenth, What is Juneteenth?, or Recipes for Change: 12 Dishes Inspired by a Year in Black History. Please note that

Storytime and Brick-Building Playtime will be canceled this week and resume on June 26 and 27.

We also have a few spots left for our Dungeons & Dragons programs starting at the end of the month for ages 9-14. Sign up here if your child can attend all three sessions.

We are recruiting new STAR volunteers for a program with our Adult Literacy Department. Volunteers will read and play with young children to provide language learning opportunities. If interested, contact madeline.gillette@lapl.org.

This Week’s Events:

Monday, 6/17 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: STAR Reader Francesca

Monday, 6/17 at 4:00 p.m.: Library Crafternoon: Rainbow Suncatchers

Tuesday, 6/18 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.: STAR Reader Alicia

Wednesday, 6/19: LIBRARY CLOSED – JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY

Thursday, 6/20, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: STAR Reader Camille

Palisades Library Schedule:

Make Vietnamese Spring Rolls: Join us on Thursday, June 20, at 1 p.m. for a Summer Reading Challenge event. Learn to make Vietnamese Spring Rolls with Emmy Lam. Space is limited. RSVP to palsds@lapl.org.

Bridge Games: Join us for bridge on the first and third Fridays of the month at 12:30 p.m. The next session is Friday, June 21. All levels are welcome, and a teacher will be available to provide help.

Children: Family Storytime: Come on Thursday, June 20, at 4 p.m. for stories, songs, fingerplays, and rhymes. This event is suggested for ages 3 and up.

2024 Summer Reading Challenge: This all-ages challenge runs from June 10 to August 10. Sign up at lapl.org/summer or at the Reference Desk. Participants receive a canvas library tote bag and a free book while supplies last.

West Los Angeles Library Schedule:

Toddler Storytime: Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. For children aged 18 months to 3 years old.

STAR Stories With Pam: Every Wednesday from Noon to 2 p.m. Share the joy of storytelling with STAR volunteer Pam. Visit three times and take home a special prize.

Thursday Storytime: Every Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Enjoy stories, fingerplays, and songs for all ages.