Brentwood Pizzeria Continues Rapid Expansion

Photo: Facebook (@PizzanaLA).

Pizzana opening Silverlake location

By Dolores Quintana

Soon after opening a new location in the Valley, Pizzana is now opening yet another restaurant branch of their chain in Silver Lake as reported by Eater Los Angeles. This incredibly popular and well-regarded restaurant has some momentum going at the moment. 

The new Pizzana will be located at 3515 W. Sunset Boulevard nearby such spots as Bacari, Eszett, and The Window on the main strip of the area. This new location will replace a restaurant that briefly called the address home called Vive La Tarte.   

Chef Daniele Uditi and founders Candance and Charles Nelson, who also founded Sprinkles Cupcakes, will be opening their fourth restaurant with this newest addition. According to Eater Los Angeles, the new restaurant will have a smaller footprint much like the other three restaurants. Silver Lake will be under 1,500 square feet. Design and decor remain similar to the other locations, with a pronounced tendency to favor angular and sharp designs and details. The Silver Lake restaurant will also have sidewalk seating. 

At Pizzana, the dough is fermented for two days and you can find pies that are neo-Italian in style. Margheritas with San Marzano tomato sauce and the restaurant’s imported fior de latte cheese. You can also order cacio e pepe pizzas, salads, antipasti, desserts and seasonal specials. You can even order your pizza par-cooked and finish crisping the pie in your own oven or order them and have them shipped anywhere in the country. 

Pizzana has been awarded Michelin’s Bib Gourmand Award and is widely known as one of the best pizza places in Los Angeles and the rest of the United States to get a pizza pie. On the Westside, you can find Pizzana in Brentwood and West Hollywood.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
