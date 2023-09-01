Bridge Replacement Project Commencing in October

The Primary Objective Is to Facilitate Migration of the Endangered Steelhead Trout

Construction work on the Caltrans Solstice Bridge Replacement project in Malibu is slated to commence in October, as reported by the Malibu Times.

Caltrans is taking up the initiative to enhance and rehabilitate the state’s transportation infrastructure. The primary objective of the bridge is to facilitate the migration of the endangered Southern California steelhead trout.

As per the Malibu Times, the project is anticipated to span a period of 430 working days, during which traffic management measures will be implemented. Specifics regarding the project’s timeline and potential lane closures will be disseminated to the public by city officials at a later date.