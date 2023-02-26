British Actress Thandiwe Newton Flips Rustic Topanga Home for a Profit

“Westworld” star makes $125,000 on recent sale

By Dolores Quintana

After only four months, actress Thandiwe Newton has sold her newly purchased mansion in the Topanga Canyon area of the Santa Monica Mountains as reported by Beaumont Enterprise.com. Newton bought the property for $2,625,000 in September and turned right around and sold it for $2,750,000, which means that the actress realized a small amount of profit on the transaction.

The home has three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms and a studio guest cottage with a children’s playhouse. It spans over 2.300 square feet of living space.

Inside, the mansion has the aura of a cabin with rugged wooden beams and posts decorating the interior and extravagant details and furnishings to offset the natural vibe. Because the area where the home sits among the Santa Monica Mountain nature area, the home has magnificent views through the glass walls of the mansion along with windows and skylights. It is easy to transfer between the two spaces, indoor and outdoor, from the interior’s natural spaces to the patio and the deck. There are two fireplaces one in the living room which is 20 feet long and lined in sturdy rock and a more ordinary fireplace set in the master bedroom.

The master suite also has access to the deck outside and a view of the backyard garden. Outdoors, on the quarter acre of the property, there is also a sauna, hot tub and pond.