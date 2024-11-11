Brooke Shields’ Former Palisades Estate Listed for $8.65M: Report

Built in 1982, the Three-Story, Chalet-Style Home Spans 5,345 Square Feet and Sits on a 0.43-Acre Lot

The former Pacific Palisades home of actress and model Brooke Shields is back on the market for $8.65 million, just two years after Shields sold the property to actor Sam Page and his wife, Cassidy Elliott, for $7.4 million, according to the New York Post.

The estate, originally purchased by Shields in 1997 with her then-husband, tennis star Andre Agassi, has a storied history and a prime location in the sought-after upper Riviera neighborhood.

Built in 1982, the three-story, chalet-style home spans 5,345 square feet and sits on a 0.43-acre lot, Zillow lists. Known for its rustic charm and country ambiance, the residence offers expansive canyon and mountain views, French doors leading to veranda and patio spaces, and an array of amenities. The spacious layout includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and luxurious touches like Douglas fir hardwood floors, Viking kitchen appliances, and marble countertops.

The top floor is dedicated to a primary suite, featuring dual fireplaces in both the bedroom and ensuite bathroom, a standalone bathtub, a steam shower, and a sauna. This suite also includes a walk-in closet, study, and balcony with views stretching to the Getty Museum. Other highlights include a gourmet kitchen with a fireplace, a formal dining room with custom built-ins, and entertainment spaces like a media lounge, wet bar, and game room.

Outside, the property offers a serene, resort-style experience with a pool, spa, barbecue area, and lush gardens. According to Zillow, the listing also includes an option to purchase an adjacent lot for $6.35 million, expanding the property to a combined 2.1 acres, with the second parcel serving as additional grounds.

The estate’s celebrity connections add to its allure.

Before selling the home, Shields listed it for rent multiple times, with notable renters including actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner during their divorce, according to the New York Post. The property is currently listed by David Kramer, Alla Furman, and Andrew Buss of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties.