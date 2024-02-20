Bruce Lurie Gallery Unveils “Give Us Our Flowers” Exhibition

Philoche’s painting style incorporates vintage subjects to convey a tribute to the resilience of human spirit.

Bruce Lurie Gallery presents an exhibition featuring the latest creations from artist Guy Stanley Philoche. Titled “Give Us Our Flowers,” the showcase reflects Philoche’s color field painting style, incorporating vintage subjects to convey a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit.

The exhibit runs February 24th to March 18.

Through a lens influenced by the black experience, Philoche crafts a universal message emphasizing the transformative power of compassion and joy, transcending societal boundaries.

According to a post from Patch.com, Philoche’s pieces grace public and private collections, including those of George Clooney, Uma Thurman, Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Barclay Investments, and Google.

For more information, go to https://www.luriegallery.com/events