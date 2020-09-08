Brush Fire Breaks out in Topanga

Fire shuts down portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard

By Sam Catanzaro

Firefighters continue to combat a brush fire that broke out in Topanga Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Los Angels County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday near the area of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Entrado Drive. At 3:15 p.m. the Department announced that forward progress of the fire had been stopped at 10 acres.

According to Caltrans around 3:50 p.m Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed in both directions between Pacific Coast Highway and Old Topanga Road for an unknown duration.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.