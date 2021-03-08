Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive: Palisades Today – March, 8, 2021

* Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive
* BID Purchases New Trash Cans and Benches for City
Video

Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder

March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021

A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
Video

Venice Mourns Death of Local Artist

March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021

John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...

Melo, a French bulldog that was stolen in Santa Monica last fall. Photo: Courtesy.
Crime, News

Attempted Armed Robbery of Two Dogs in Pacific Palisades

March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021

Suspect brandishes knife in Friday evening attempted robbery By Sam Catanzaro Two dogs were the target of an attempted armed...
Video

Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?

March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
Real Estate, Video

More Coastal Housing for the Westside?

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...
Dining, Uncategorized, Video

Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...
News, Video

Caltrans Gate on PCH and Temescal Repaired

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

After six months a Caltrans gate near PCH and Temescal which prevented access to a restricted fire danger area has...
News, Video

Palisades Residents May Finally Have Reliable Service.

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

After 4 months of community complaints to At&T and the FCC. The AT&T tower South of Mastros on PCH has...
News, Real Estate, Video

“McMansion” Sized Home on Marquez Causing Community Concerns

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

Palisades residents urge City to enforce Coastal Act, Zoning Codes, and setbacks to new development on Marquez Ave. Brought to...

UTLA teachers on strike outside Paul Revere Middle School in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News, Westside Wellness

LAUSD and Teachers Union Negotiate as Vaccine Supply Increases

March 3, 2021

March 3, 2021

Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school officials...
Video, Westside Wellness

What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?

March 2, 2021

March 2, 2021

LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
Fire, News

LAFD Knocks Down Palisades Brush Fire

March 2, 2021

March 2, 2021

Sunday blaze handled by LAFD crews By Chad Winthrop A Pacific Palisades brush fire was knocked down by LAFD crews...
News, Video

Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir: Palisades Today – March, 1, 2021

March 2, 2021

March 2, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir * At&T Tower...
Video

A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change

March 2, 2021

March 2, 2021

Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...

