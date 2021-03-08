Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive
* BID Purchases New Trash Cans and Benches for City
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive: Palisades Today – March, 8, 2021
Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
Venice Mourns Death of Local Artist
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...
Attempted Armed Robbery of Two Dogs in Pacific Palisades
March 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Suspect brandishes knife in Friday evening attempted robbery By Sam Catanzaro Two dogs were the target of an attempted armed...
Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
More Coastal Housing for the Westside?
More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion
A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...
Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County
March 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...
Caltrans Gate on PCH and Temescal Repaired
After six months a Caltrans gate near PCH and Temescal which prevented access to a restricted fire danger area has...
Palisades Residents May Finally Have Reliable Service.
After 4 months of community complaints to At&T and the FCC. The AT&T tower South of Mastros on PCH has...
“McMansion” Sized Home on Marquez Causing Community Concerns
Palisades residents urge City to enforce Coastal Act, Zoning Codes, and setbacks to new development on Marquez Ave. Brought to...
LAUSD and Teachers Union Negotiate as Vaccine Supply Increases
March 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school officials...
What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?
LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
LAFD Knocks Down Palisades Brush Fire
March 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sunday blaze handled by LAFD crews By Chad Winthrop A Pacific Palisades brush fire was knocked down by LAFD crews...
Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir: Palisades Today – March, 1, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir * At&T Tower...
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change
Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
