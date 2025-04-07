BuildStrong is Leading the Effort to Rebuild the Pacific Palisades

The recent wildfires in the Pacific Palisades caused extensive property damage, leaving many residents unsure about how to move forward. BuildStrong, a construction and investment firm led by industry veterans Paul Kalt, Michael Bitton, and Jason Green, is stepping in to help homeowners rebuild and regain stability.

With more than a century of combined experience, the BuildStrong team has completed a wide range of residential and multi-family projects across Los Angeles. Their ties to the Pacific Palisades run deep, and they see this effort as more than just another job.

“We’ve worked here for years and have personal connections to this area,” said Jason Green. “We can handle everything—from design and permits to construction—so residents don’t have to navigate this alone.”

Facing a disaster often means wrestling with complex insurance claims and municipal regulations. BuildStrong has taken on a role that goes beyond standard construction services by assisting homeowners with insurance negotiations. Having gone through the 1994 Northridge earthquake, Michael Bitton understands how confusing insurance processes can be.

“Homeowners aren’t always aware of what they’re entitled to,” he said. “Our private adjusters help ensure people get the resources they deserve, without endless back-and-forth.”

Beyond direct rebuilding efforts, BuildStrong has helped organize town hall meetings so residents can connect with architects, engineers, and insurance experts. These gatherings offer a place for neighbors to share concerns, receive credible information, and learn practical steps to move forward. Paul Kalt noted, “We want to remove as many obstacles as possible so people can focus on their families and lives.”

For homeowners in the Coastal Zone, BuildStrong’s experience with California Coastal Commission regulations is a considerable advantage.

“These requirements can be complicated,” said Kalt, “but we’ve navigated them before and know how to streamline the process.”

Although rebuilding after a disaster is never simple, BuildStrong aims to make it more manageable by handling key logistics, from permit applications to final inspections.

“Recovery goes beyond constructing new homes,” Bitton said. “It’s about helping an entire community regain its footing.”

Residents seeking help with rebuilding, insurance claims, and other recovery services can visit buildstrongla.com for more information.

