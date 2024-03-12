Burglar Breaks in Palisadian Home, Steals Victim’s Wedding Ring and Other Heirlooms

The Victim Says the Incident “Eroded” Her Trust in Local Law Enforcement

By Zach Armstrong

Wendy Garff, a Palisadian who resides on the 600 block of Frontera Drive just a short walk from the Palisades Recreation Center, says her faith in local law enforcement has dwindled after a recent break-in cost her family several cherished possessions.

On March 6, after Garff and her husband left their residence for the morning, a masked burglar dressed in black shattered the home’s back glass door. Upon entering, the man turned the security camera away before ransacking the abode for precious family heirlooms; primarily found in the master bedroom. Among the stolen items were Garff’s wedding ring, anniversary pearls, her grandmother’s rings and her husband’s 20-year service watch.

After contacting West L.A. police, Garff said officers arrived a half-hour later, during which time, a neighbor helped check the home in case the thief was still present. Garff described that the officers’ demeanor “suggested a familiarity with such incidents, implying little expectation of recovery or justice for our losses.”

“This incident didn’t just cost us valuables; it eroded our trust in local security and the police. Being just another statistic in a seemingly overwhelmed system is a call for better police response and more resources for West LA.” Garff told Mirror Media Group in an email. “We’re left wondering how many similar stories must occur before significant changes are made.”

The break-in was confirmed by LAPD Pacific Division representative who also said an investigation is ongoing. A response to Garff’s specific concerns was not immediately provided.