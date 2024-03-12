Burglar Breaks in Palisadian Home, Steals Victim’s Wedding Ring and Other Heirlooms

Photo: Wendy Garff

The Victim Says the Incident “Eroded” Her Trust in Local Law Enforcement

By Zach Armstrong

Wendy Garff, a Palisadian who resides on the 600 block of Frontera Drive just a short walk from the Palisades Recreation Center, says her faith in local law enforcement has dwindled after a recent break-in cost her family several cherished possessions.

On March 6, after Garff and her husband left their residence for the morning, a masked burglar dressed in black shattered the home’s back glass door. Upon entering, the man turned the security camera away before ransacking the abode for precious family heirlooms; primarily found in the master bedroom. Among the stolen items were Garff’s wedding ring, anniversary pearls, her grandmother’s rings and her husband’s 20-year service watch.

After contacting West L.A. police, Garff said officers arrived a half-hour later, during which time, a neighbor helped check the home in case the thief was still present. Garff described that the officers’ demeanor “suggested a familiarity with such incidents, implying little expectation of recovery or justice for our losses.”

“This incident didn’t just cost us valuables; it eroded our trust in local security and the police. Being just another statistic in a seemingly overwhelmed system is a call for better police response and more resources for West LA.” Garff told Mirror Media Group in an email. “We’re left wondering how many similar stories must occur before significant changes are made.”

The break-in was confirmed by LAPD Pacific Division representative who also said an investigation is ongoing. A response to Garff’s specific concerns was not immediately provided.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News

(Video) Dredging Effort Underway at Marina del Rey Harbor

March 12, 2024

Read more
March 12, 2024

Set to be complete by May, the project is set to remove up to 500,000 cubic yards of sediment @palisadesnews...

Photo: Caltrans District 7
News

Rain-Induced Mudslides Shut Down Key Routes in Malibu and Topanga, Causing Delays

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

Caltrans Warns of Traffic Woes and Full Closures as Rock and Mudslides Hit  By Dolores Quintana Caltrans District 7 announced...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pali Democratic Club to Hold Walk and Lunch at George Wolfberg Park

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

First 20 people to RSVP will be treated to a complimentary picnic lunch The Palisades Democratic Club will hold a...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
News

96th Academy Awards: Surprises, Triumphs, and Memorable Moments, Full List of Winners

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

Unexpected Losses to Unforgettable Performances at the 96th Academy Awards Ceremony By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s biggest night is over, and...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Man Facing Charges for Alleged $10M Covid-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

He is accused of submitting falsified tax documents and business records A Marina Del Rey man, Craig David Davis, 50,...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Michelle Pfeiffer and David Kelley Buy Palisades Mansion for $10.6M

March 10, 2024

Read more
March 10, 2024

The property boasts a grand formal entryway, a sweeping staircase, and a vaulted ceiling Actress Michelle Pfeiffer and TV producer...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Shooting at Marina del Rey Restaurant Leaves Man Wounded

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

The Suspect Fled From the Scene in an Unspecified Direction A shooting at the Behind Closed Doors restaurant near Marina...

Photo: Pier Communications
News, Upbeat

Pier Ferris Wheel to Celebrate International Women’s Day Tonight with Purple, Green and White Patterns

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

These Colors Trace Back to the Women’s Social and Political Union in the United Kingdom in 1908 Pacific Park’s Ferris...
News

Exclusive Wedding Registry Event in the Palisades

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Calling all fiancé’s! Elizabeth Lamont, a luxury interior design studio and home store located in the Palisades Village is hosting...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Near $17M Home of the Late Composer Burt Bacharach Goes on Market

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Purchased by Bacharach for $2.5 Milli, the Property Offers Mountain, Canyon, and Ocean Views The Tudor residence of Burt Bacharach,...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

California Yacht Club Says New Clubhouse Will Take Several Years to Build, Activities Continue After Devastating Fire

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

A Temporary Pavilion Will Soon Serve in the Interim By Zach Armstrong The California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Detectives Arrest Suspects Who Were Preparing a Robbery in Palisades

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

Detectives Tracked Four Suspects Across Los Angeles From the San Fernando Valley to West Los Angeles. By Zach Armstrong An...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Art Bank Acquires Piece by Artist Wrongfully Incarcerated for 42 Years

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

Gary Tyler Sat on Death Row at Louisiana’s Angola State Penitentiary The City of Santa Monica’s Art Bank has procured...
News, Video

(Video) Carve Out Some Peaceful Time for Your Energetic System, Body, Mind, and Soul In Santa Monica’s Premier Wellness Studio

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

IntoMeSea is dedicated to creating a space where we care for, connect to, and transcend the self in order that...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Traci Park to Join Delegation in France as L.A. Leaders Prepare for 2028 Olympics

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

Discussions Will Include Partnerships With French Companies, Exploring Housing Strategies for the Unhoused, and Learning From Parisian Leaders About Maximizing...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR