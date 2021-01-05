Burglar Shuts off House’s Power Before Stealing TV

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a burglar who killed the power of a home before smashing a window and making off with a television.

Burglary

15200 block of De Pauw, btwn 12/24/20 at 12 PM and 12/28/20 at 9:30 AM. The suspect turned off the power to victim’s home prior to smashing a window to enter the location. The suspect took victim’s television and fled the area.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

200 block of Ocean Way, btwn 12/27/20 at 8 PM and 12/29/20 at 8 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took misc papers.

1200 block of Chautauqua, 12/31/20 at 6 AM. The suspects (#1-2 Male Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’9″ 180 lb) attempted to remove the catalytic convertor from victim’s vehicle but stopped when observed by the victim. The suspects fled the area in a Blue 1999 GMC SUV.