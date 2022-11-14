Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 14th, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.
County Buys West L.A Courthouse For New Affordable Housing Project
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
Creator of “Grand Theft Auto” Buys Unfinished $31 Million Pacific Palisades Home
November 12, 2022 Staff Writer
13,700-square-foot estate located on Corona Del Mar By Dolores Quintana Dan Houser and his wife, voice actress Krystyna Jakubiak, have...
Is $100 Million the New $50 Million for Mansion Sales
November 11, 2022 Staff Writer
Wall Street Journal looks at the current state of the luxury home market By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ real estate...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
November 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Malibu Offers Free Removal of Hazardous Trees as Part of Wildfire Protection
November 11, 2022 Staff Writer
Removal made possible through grant from Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy As part of the City of Malibu’s effort to protect...
Park Maintains Lead Over Darling Following Thursday Tally
November 10, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location
November 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Plant-Based Restaurant Coming to Brentwood
November 10, 2022 Staff Writer
PLANTA underway in San Vicente space By Dolores Quintana The spaces at 11758 and 11754 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood...
Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash
November 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Andrea Bullo and son Marco killed in November 3 crash in Woodland Hills By Dolores Quintana The owner of the...
Park Continues to Lead Darling in CD-11 Race to Replace Mike Bonin
November 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Traci Park holds 11 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
Eugene Levy Raises 10K For Local Youth Organizations
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Palisades High School Girls Tennis Wins Title Eugene Levy Raises 10K For...
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Westside Food Bank Grapples With an Egg Emergency
November 7, 2022 Staff Writer
Organization to cut egg purchases by 50 percent Westside Food Bank (WSFB) is cutting its egg purchases by 20 percent...
Naturalization Ceremony at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Welcomes 57 New US Citizens
November 7, 2022 Staff Writer
November 3 ceremony includes new U.S. citizens hailing from 18 countries Last Thursday, in a beautiful courtyard at King Gillette...
