Cali Camp Welcomes Los Angeles Campers

By Susan Payne

Roam streams, meadows and oak trees in the heart of rock-lined Topanga Canyon this summer at Cali Camp, a welcoming adventure for campers ages 4 to 14.

Offering three different camp experiences for classic fun, horse wranglers and leadership, Cali Camp is a daily American Camp Association accredited camp that runs weekly sessions from June 16 to August 8. Registration for the camp is now open for activities and outdoor fun that launches every camper’s experience.

Kassandra “Blaze” Wilsey, the executive director at Cali Camp, recommends campers register for the minimum of two weeks during the summer. The first week, reserved for acclimating new campers, and the second, to fully immerse themselves in the fun.

“The best way for campers to full immerse themselves into the camp experience is to have at least a two week enrollment, but it doesn’t have to be consecutive. We want them to get a sense of our program and then really dive into their camp experience. Everything from horseback riding to zip lining, to arts and crafts” Wilsey said.

This summer, Cali Camp is offering its traditional camp experience, Classic Camp, packed with swimming, arts and crafts, ropes courses, zip lines, aerial arts and more. For horse lovers, Wrangler Camp offers horseback riding and horse care including halter, groom, tack, handle and bath skills. Junior Leader Program provides training experiences for teenagers ages 14-15, giving them opportunities to gain leadership skills, build positive self-images and enhance self-esteem.

“Junior Leaders get a sense of what it’s like to give back to the community and show leadership to younger campers in different age groups and activities. It’s a fantastic program that prepares them for possible employment with us when they turn 16,” Wilsey said.

Whether campers are enrolling with a friend or a sibling, or alone, Cali Camp’s programming is specifically designed for campers to foster friendships by spending time in nature and exploring outdoor activities.

“We view it as an educational experience. Your child might not understand or know they’re going through an educational process, but there’s much to be gained from the camp experience. Camp is the perfect place to foster new friendships. Our staff are trained on how to have kids connect with one another,” Wilsey said.



To register your camper for Cali Camp this summer or book an upcoming camp tour, visit CaliCamp.com.