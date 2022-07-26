California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative Awards $60,000 to Local Shelters

Photo: annenbergpetspace.org.

19 California organizations will receive funding to improve dog and cat lifesaving in their communities

California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative (CAWFC) recently awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to 19 organizations to make the largest possible impact for people and their pets across the state.

CAWFC, a unique model of funders, including the Annenberg Foundation with support from Wallis Annenberg PetSpace,Best Friends Animal Society, California Community Foundation, California for All Animals, Maddie’s Fund®, and Michelson Found Animals Foundation, combine their funds every July to truly make a difference.

“California for All Animals is proud to be part of a collaborative focused on partnering with organizations to find community-based solutions to keep pets in their homes whenever possible,” Allison Cardona, California State Director, UC Davis Koret Shelter Medicine Program.  “By looking beyond the animal in the shelter to the underlying issues that brought them there, many of which we’ve perpetuated, we will expand our scope to the higher goal of prevention. Working together on a statewide level allows us to put away the bandaids and reach for building blocks.”

The group of leaders in the California animal welfare space focused on awarding organizations throughout the state who demonstrated a desire to preserve the human-animal bond. The efforts of these organizations include either launching or improving upon initiatives to help keep pets and people together. The funding cycle kicked off earlier this month and will end in June 2023.

“The Annenberg Foundation and Wallis Annenberg PetSpace are honored to be a part of the California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative.“ said Gabrielle Amster, Director, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace. “By working together, we can help more animals and pet owners, and reach further into areas of need in our communities.”

A total of $60,000 in grants were given to Southern California organizations. This included:

  • $20,000 to City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services for resources to support their return-to-owner programming
  • $15,000 to Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA for microchips
  • $15,000 to Ramona Humane Society for resources to support return-to-owner programming
  • $10,000 to County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control for wellness and veterinary support for pet owners

“We are proud to continue this important work with our partners to enrich the lives of pets and the programs that care for them,” said Brett Yates, CEO of Michelson Found Animals. “This collaborative has been an incredible resource for the animal welfare community and allows us to continue to support pets in every aspect they intersect with our communities.”

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: cedars-sinai.org
News, Upbeat Beat

Cedars-Sinai Ranked #2 Hospital in Nation by U.S. News & World Report

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

In annual best hospitals analysis, Cedars also ranked nationally in 11 medical specialties and earned #1 overall ranking in California...

Participants from the first Girls Outside pilot initiative enjoying their first night of camping at the Circle X campground in the western Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: National Park Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

New National Park Service Program Introduces High School Girls to the Outdoors and Camping

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Los Angeles Unified School District will provide bus transportation from South Los Angeles and Valley schools A new National Park...

Barbara Bruderlin. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Interview With Malibu Chamber of Commerce CEO Barbara Bruderlin Following Merger With Palisades Chamber

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Malibu Chamber of Commerce CEO Barbara Bruderlin recently gave the Palisades News an interview via email regarding the recent merger...

Photo: Facebook (@losangelesva).
News

Whistleblower Physician Reinstated at West Los Angeles VA Hospital

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Dr. Robert Cameron gets his old job back, federal officials announce By Sam Catanzaro A whistleblower doctor who was pushed...
News

Woman Injured After Falling on Palisades Hiking Trail

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

A woman was rescued after falling near a popular Palisades hiking trail.   According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD),...
News, Video

L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies: Palisades Today – July 25th, 2022

July 25, 2022

Read more
July 25, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies * Palisades Women’s...

Photo: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Architect John Parkinson’s Riviera Estate Sells for $14.2 Million

July 23, 2022

Read more
July 23, 2022

Woodacre Estate bought by real estate magnate Mark Weinstein By Dolores Quintana Architect John Parkinson’s estate in Santa Monica has...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Palisades Estate Hits Market for $57.5 Million

July 23, 2022

Read more
July 23, 2022

Richard Hollander lists Casale Road By Dolores Quintana Chairman of Aristotle Capital Management, Richard Hollander might be trying to break...

Renderings: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Westside Campus

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

Culver City publishes draft Environmental Impact Report for planned Apple campus at Venice & National By Dolores Quintana Culver City...
News

Several Local Mountain Lion Sightings Lately

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

Submitted by the Brentwood Community Council There have been several evening sightings over the last week or so of an...
News

Nomination Period Open For City Council Candidates In Malibu’s November 2022 Election

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

The nomination period for candidates running for Malibu City Council in the November 8, 2022 General Municipal Election opened on...
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Evening Everyone, Please pay attention to 2 community events I will...

Photo: Facebook (@tallulasrestaurant).
Dining, News

Beachside Cocktails Snacks From Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Tallula’s offering drinks and grub 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at to-go bar By Dolores Quintana Heading to the beach?...
News, Upbeat Beat

Deaf Theatre Group Debuts a Fresh Take on Sophocles’s Oedipus at the Getty Villa

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

The J. Paul Getty Museum and Los Angeles’s Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre present a thrilling fresh take on Sophocles’s...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Hiker Hoisted to Saftey by LAFD

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Hiker hoisted to safety in Trippet Ranch area Friday  A hiker was rescued hiking in the Topanga-area Friday evening.  According...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR