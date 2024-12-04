California’s CARE Court Program Expands Statewide to Address Mental Health

In Nine Counties That Implemented the Program Initially, More Than 1,400 Individuals Have Been Connected to Treatment and Housing Plans

The Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court program, designed to provide treatment and housing for Californians with untreated or undertreated schizophrenia and psychotic disorders, is now operational in all 58 counties, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

The phased rollout of CARE Court began in October 2023, initially launching in seven counties, including Orange, Riverside, and San Diego. Los Angeles County followed in December, with San Mateo and Kern counties joining in 2024. Newsom highlighted the program’s early success in addressing severe mental health crises among California’s most vulnerable residents.

“Finding treatment, housing, and support for Californians with the most serious mental illnesses has been a top priority of my administration,” Newsom said in a statement. “With every county’s CARE Court now up and running, I look forward to continued progress in our state’s behavioral health transformation.”

Early results demonstrate CARE Court’s impact. 

In nine counties that implemented the program initially, more than 1,400 individuals have been connected to treatment and housing plans or directly to county services, according to preliminary state data. In August, San Diego County celebrated the program’s first graduate, showcasing its potential to facilitate long-term recovery.

Supporters of the initiative underscore its importance. “As of today, all 58 counties are offering this new pathway to safety and well-being for Californians with some of the most complex behavioral health needs,” said CalHHS Secretary Kim Johnson. Patricia Lock Dawson, mayor of Riverside, emphasized that CARE Court provides cities with a vital tool to support residents experiencing severe mental health challenges.

The CARE Court program operates alongside California’s broader $15.3 billion investment in homelessness solutions and $11.6 billion annual funding for behavioral health services. Advocates view the initiative as a model for addressing the intersection of mental illness, housing instability, and the criminal justice system, with the goal of creating lasting stability for individuals in crisis.

