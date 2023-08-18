Camarillo Airshow to Include Military Aircrafts and Classic Cars

This Year’s Theme Honors Korean War Veterans

The 42nd annual “Wings Over Camarillo”, an event encompassing an air show, car Show and STEM activities, will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20.

Under the theme of ‘Honoring Our Korean War Veterans,’ it will take place at the Camarillo Airport located at 555 Airport Way.

Attractions include aerobatic displays, parachute demonstrations, military aircraft showcases, helicopter rides, STEM pavilion showcasing Technology and Mathematics, robotics exhibition, pyrotechnic displays, classic car and truck exhibition, veteran’s hangar and beverages,

The gates unlock at 9 a.m. with the airshow commencing at Noon. All ticket transactions are conducted online; no on-site ticket sales are available. For more information, go to https://wingsovercamarillo.com/.