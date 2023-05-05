Canyon Charter Ranked 9th Best California Elementary School By U.S. News and World Report

The School Was Also Ranked by the Publication as the Top in Los Angeles Unified School District Elementary Schools and Third in California Charter Elementary Schools.

By Zach Armstrong

Canyon Charter Elementary School, an affiliated charter school within the Los Angeles Unified School District and located at 421 Entrada Dr., is ranked by U.S. News and World Report as the ninth best elementary school in California.

Canyon has a student population of 391 and serves K-5. Over 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, while 94% scored at or above that for reading. Its minority enrollment is 29%, student-teacher ratio is 23% and it enrolls 7% economically disadvantaged students.

In January, the school ranked among the state’s most distinguished elementary schools in Los Angeles County in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

Enrollment at Canyon Charter is open to any LA county area student. It is part of the Palisades Charter Complex, which comprises Canyon, Palisades, Marquez, Topanga and Kenter Canyon Elementary Schools, and Paul Revere Middle School.