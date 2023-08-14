Cape Cod-Style Property in Palisades Lists for $6.6M

Ocean Views Extend From the Queen’s Necklace to Catalina Island

A five-bedroom Cape Cod-style residence, with ocean views extending from the Queen’s Necklace to Catalina Island and the distant horizon, is on the market for a little over $6.6 million.

The meticulously designed front yard is complete with seating and dining areas alongside a fire pit. The living room, featuring a fireplace and elegant bar, extends to both front and back yards. Beyond the open dining area, the chef’s kitchen emerges. Anchored by a spacious central island with a breakfast bar and ample storage, this kitchen showcases premium Miele, Viking, and Thermador appliances, including a 6-burner range, double ovens, dual refrigerators/freezers, and a dedicated wine fridge. Adjacent, an informal dining space and a capacious family room bathed in natural light seamlessly transition to the outdoors.

Ascending to the upper level unveils the five bedrooms, including the serene primary suite with its ocean views. The suite encompasses a walk-in closet, a comfortable office space, and a bathroom retreat featuring an oversized shower, spa tub, and dual vanities. The suite is further enhanced by a private deck capturing panoramic vistas, accessible through a spiral staircase leading to the lush grounds. The hallway leads to four additional bedrooms, comprising two suites and two bedrooms with a shared bathroom, with roles ranging from an office to a gym. The convenience of a laundry room is also located on this floor.

The rear outdoor space is a haven of relaxation, featuring a captivating fire pit/lounge, a soothing spa, and an outdoor kitchen/barbecue. Alfresco dining is enjoyed beneath a charming trellis equipped with heaters. Attractive pathways meander up the landscaped hillside slope, revealing mesmerizing rooftop views. This remarkable residence boasts an array of desirable features, including exquisite millwork, elegant wood floors, an outdoor shower, water-softener system, surround-sound Sonos system, whole-house generator, a three-zone HVAC system, and a finished two-car garage offering ample storage.

It is located at 18047 Blue Sail Drive. Its listing agent is Dan Urbach of Compass. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/18047-blue-sail-drive-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1370435577575943049/.