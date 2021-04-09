Car to Car Shooting on PCH

Palisades crime update from LAPD Acting SLO Omir Perez

Assault With a Deadly Weapon

ADW Shooting: PCH/ Temescal Canyon (3-28-21 7 a.m.) Isolated incident. Suspect and Victim got into verbal altercation over bathroom use at a gas station. Suspect and Victim then left area in their respective vehicles and came across each other again on road. Suspect shot the Victim in car to car shooting. Victim was shot once and suffered non-life-threatening injury.

Burglary

1400 block of Allenford Avenue (between 4-1-20, 3:30 p.m. and 4-2-21, 8 a.m.) Unknown suspect used unknown tool to enter structure. Unknown suspect ransacked location and fled in unknown direction. Property taken unknown. RD 0824.

Theft

600 block of Las Lomas Avenue (4-4-21, 12:40 p.m.). Suspect removed victim’s mail from mailbox and fled with victim’s property. RD 0822.

800 Block of Bay Street (between 1-1-21, 4 p.m. to 3-20-21, 10 p.m.) Suspect entered carport and removed padlock from storage unit. Suspect removed property and fled in unknown direction. RD 0811.

Vandalism

500 block of Palisades Drive (between 1-1-21, 1600 hours and 3-30-21, 2050 hours). Unknown Suspect damaged victim’s storage unit. RD 0811.