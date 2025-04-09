Caruso to Address Palisades Residents in Upcoming Webinar on Rebuilding Efforts

Caruso has remained vocal in recent months about the slow pace of recovery in the region and has criticized city officials for what he called a failure

Real estate developer Rick Caruso is set to speak directly to Pacific Palisades residents next week in a virtual community meeting hosted by 1Pali, addressing ongoing recovery efforts following January’s devastating wildfires.

Caruso, who owns the upscale Palisades Village shopping center, will be joined by members of his team during the webinar on Monday, April 14 at 6 p.m. According to a statement from event organizers, the panel will provide updates on the reopening plans for Palisades Village, as well as broader rebuilding initiatives in the surrounding neighborhood. A short real estate market overview is also scheduled.

“We’re excited to announce that Rick Caruso, along with several members of his team, will be the featured guests,” the 1Pali invitation read. “Rick will share important updates on the Palisades Village and the broader rebuilding efforts taking place in our community.”

Caruso has remained vocal in recent months about the slow pace of recovery in the region and has criticized city officials for what he called a failure to prepare for the disaster. In a January interview with The New York Times, Caruso accused local leadership, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, of negligence, particularly over reported low water pressure in fire hydrants during the height of the blaze.

“The lack of water in the hydrants—I don’t think there’s an excuse. This was very predictable,” Caruso told the Times.

Though portions of Palisades Village and the Alphabet Streets burned, Caruso’s shopping center survived, thanks in part to a private fire crew and water tenders he hired independently. Caruso said his team operated in the area while public crews were stretched thin and resources were overwhelmed.

The Palisades Village remains closed as cleanup and reconstruction efforts continue, but Caruso told ABC7 last month that his goal is to reopen the center by early next year.

“We need to wait until the area is safe, roads are clear, and everything is refreshed,” Caruso said in that interview.

The shopping center, which opened in 2018 using fire-resistant materials, also supplied equipment to the Los Angeles Fire Department during the fires. According to data provided by Caruso’s team, roughly 35% of the mall’s regular customers lost their homes in the fires, though a majority of its clientele—about 65%—live outside the immediate area.

Spots for Monday’s webinar are limited, and registration is required at PaliZoom.com.