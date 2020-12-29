Cash Register Stolen From Palisades Businesses, Burglar Enters Occupied Home

The 15300 block of Antioch where burglars made off with a business's cash register recently. Photo: Google.

Pacific Palisades crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the attempted burglary of a Pacific Palisades home in broad daylight and suspects making off with the cash register of a local business.

Burglary

1300 block of Monument, 12/25/20 at 1:40 PM. The suspects (#1-3 male, 5’8″, 20 years) cut a screen door to enter victim’s home. The suspects fled when confronted by victim.

15300 block of Antioch, 12/16/20 at 1:43 AM. The suspects (#1 male, bald, #2 NFD) smashed the front door of victim’s business to enter and took cash register with money.

15300 block of Antioch, 12/16/20 at 12:45 AM. The suspects smashed the front door of victim’s business to enter and took cash register with money.

600 block of Palisades Dr, 12/12/20 btwn 6:45 PM and 7:15 PM. The suspects (#1 male, 5’11” 185 lb, #2 male) smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home and took money and jewelry.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

15900 block of Pacific Coast Hwy, 12/20/20 btwn 9:30 AM and 11 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money.

1000 block of Napoli Dr, 12/24/20 btwn 7 AM and 8 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a driver license.

16000 block of Sunset, btwn 12/14/20 at 7 PM and 12/15/20 at 10 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and sunglasses.

15200 block of Friends St, 12/23/20 at 12:35 PM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, black hair, 5’4″ 130 lb, 30 years, #2 male Hispanic, black hair, 6′ 220 lb, 30 years, balding) used a saw to remove the catalytic converter from victim’s vehicle. The suspects fled in a black Dodge SUV.

800 block of Chautauqua, btwn 12/12/20 at 12 PM and 12/14/20 at 12 PM. The suspect removed the catalytic converter from victim’s vehicle.

800 block Chautauqua, btwn 12/14/20 at 6 PM and 12/15/20 at 1 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a handicap placcard.

500 block of Los Liones, 12/18/20 btwn 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse with money.

800 block of Muskingum Ave, 12/19/20 at 2:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money.

500 block of Los Liones, 12/19/20 btwn 3:30 PM and 5:38 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a purse and clothing. 

Theft

15200 block of Sunset, 12/24/20 at 2:40 PM. The suspect (female white, brown hair brown eyes, 5’6″ 150 lb, 55 years, with sun weathered skin) took face oil and food from victim’s business and exited without paying.

16100 block of Sunset, 12/18/20 btwn 1:18 PM and 4 PM. The suspect (female) tricked victim into buying gift cards and providing the pin number.

15200 block of Sunset, 12/15/20 at 5:50 PM. The suspect (male white, gray hair, 5’10” 165 lb, 40/50 years) entered victim’s business, took a blanket, and left without paying.

300 block of Entrada, btwn 12/15/20 at 9 PM and 12/16/20 at 8 AM. The suspect took a canning machine that had been delivered to address.

500 block of Entrada, 12/19/20 at 12 PM. The suspect took an electric kettle and humidifier from victim’s home.

Stolen Vehicle

1400 block of Chastain Pkwy, btwn 12/18/20 at 11:30 PM and 12/19/20 at 6:45 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

15500 block of Sunset, btwn 12/18/20 at 1:30 PM and 12/19/20 at 1 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a condo parking garage.

1000 block of Monument, 12/19/20 btwn 1 PM and 3:20 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

