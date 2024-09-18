Celebrate With Creative Cocktails and Wine Wednesday at Two of the Westside’s Most Cozy Restaurants

Enjoy Ronan Restaurant’s Negroni-inspired drinks and Quaff Fine Wine at Hank’s

Ronan, a restaurant located at 7315 Melrose Ave, is celebrating Negroni Week with a special cocktail menu, with proceeds going to charity.

From Sept. 16-22, Beverage Director Jeremy Wade will showcase a variety of creative Negroni-inspired drinks, inviting patrons to enjoy the signature cocktails while contributing to a good cause.

Featured drinks include:

The G is Silent: Luxardo bitter bianco, Cocchi Americano, brut, grapefruit.

Negroni on Acid: Ford’s gin, acid-adjusted Campari, Italian vermouth, egg white.

Mezcalera: Yola mezcal, smoked Campari, Carpano Antico, Ancho Reyes, salted cacao.

Rum Runner: A blend of four rums, caramelized banana, coconut-washed Campari, Cocchi Torino.

Proceeds from each cocktail sold will go toward Slow Food’s mission of ensuring everyone has access to nutritious food that benefits both people and the planet.



Hank’s Palisades, is located at 1033 North Swarthmore Avenue in Pacific Palisades and has a delightful promotion called Wine Wednesday. Along with Hank’s delicious American bistro menu, you can enjoy *50% off all bottles of wine priced over $90 with the purchase of any entree, with a limit to 2 bottles per table. Dine-in only. Wine Wednesday takes place from every Wednesday 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.