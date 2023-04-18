Chamber Music Palisades’ Presents Their Final Concert of the Season

St. Matthew’s Parish to Host an Evening of Diverse Classical Music by Ibert, Liszt, Rossini, and More

By Staff Writer

Music lovers in the Pacific Palisades area are in for a treat as Chamber Music Palisades presents their final concert of the 2022-2023 season at St. Matthew’s Parish. The concert is a Piano and Woodwind Quintet Night that will take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Featuring performances by duo pianists Bernadene Blaha and Kevin Fitz-Gerald, along with a first-class woodwind quintet consisting of performers from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, the Los Angeles Opera, and the Santa Monica Symphony, this event promises to be a night to remember.

The program for the evening includes a variety of musical compositions ranging from works of Rossini, Ibert, and Brahms to piano and wind sextets by lesser-known composers Ferranc and Smit.

In-person program notes will be provided by Alan Chapman, KUSC host, and long-time CMP associate, to provide informative insights into the pieces being performed.

This event is sponsored in part by the Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, and tickets cost $35.00 and can be purchased at Chamber Music Palisades’ website. St. Matthew’s Parish is located at 1031 Bienveneda Avenue in Los Angeles, CA.