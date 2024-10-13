Chamber Music Palisades to Kick Off 28th Season

Upcoming Concert to Feature Guitar, Flute, and Vocal Performances by Notable Local Artists

Chamber Music Palisades (CMP) will celebrate the start of its 28th season on Wednesday, October 16, with a concert at St. Matthew’s Parish. The performance, beginning at 8 p.m., will feature a diverse lineup of local artists showcasing classical works in the intimate setting of the parish’s sanctuary.

CMP will continue its season with performances in January, March, and April, featuring world premieres of works by Jonah Sirota and Adrienne Albert.

Guitarist Kenton Youngstrom, a faculty member at the Colburn Community School, will open the evening this Wednesday with solo pieces by Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos. Youngstrom will also perform a duet with Susan Greenberg, principal flutist of the Santa Monica Symphony and former member of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, featuring the music of Italian composer Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco.

Vocalists Elissa Johnston and Jon Lee Keenan, both soloists with the Los Angeles Master Chorale, will lend their voices to a selection of songs by George Frideric Handel, Maurice Ravel, Hector Berlioz, and Aaron Copland. Accompanying them on piano will be Grant Gershon, artistic director and conductor of the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Classical music radio host Alan Chapman of KUSC will provide live program notes, offering insights into the evening’s repertoire and performers.

Chamber Music Palisades, founded in 1997, promotes classical music through local performances and educational programs. The non-profit organization draws its guest artists from music institutions such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and Hollywood’s recording industry.

For more information, visit cmpalisades.org.