Charges Filed Against Man for Sexually Assaulting Elderly People, More Victims Possible

Juan Victor Mendoza faces four felony charges

Prosecutors have filed charges against a man for sexually assaulting elderly victims at care facilities in Santa Monica.

On September 15, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Airport Branch filed charges against Juan Victor Mendoza, a 55-year-old male, for his involvement in multiple sexual assaults against elderly patients at care facilities.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), these assaults occurred between 2012 and 2018.

In 2019, Mendoza was arrested for one sexual assault allegation on an elderly victim in Santa Monica but was shortly out on bail. While awaiting court proceedings, SMPD Detectives received additional information regarding three other elderly victims who had all claimed Mendoza had conducted similar sexual acts with them. On September 9, 2020, SMPD Detectives re-arrested Mendoza for the additional allegations.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed four felony counts against Mendoza.

Mendoza is currently in custody with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with a bail of $250,000.

Police believe Mendoza may be responsible for additional crimes in the Los Angeles area. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Nicole Murphy at (310) 458-8941 or Nicole.Murphy@smgov.net; Sergeant Artis Williams at (310) 458-8475; or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.