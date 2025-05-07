Chef Zach Pollack Opens Italian-Californian Restaurant Cosetta in Santa Monica

The menu includes bar offerings like bluefin tartare with ossobuco aioli and small plates such as burrata agnolotti salad

Cosetta, a new Italian-Californian restaurant from acclaimed chef Zach Pollack, began welcoming guests at 3150 Ocean Park Boulevard, in the space formerly occupied by Mrs. Winston’s Green Grocery.

Pollack, best known for Silver Lake’s Alimento and Echo Park’s Cosa Buona, spent years training in Italy before launching his own culinary ventures in Los Angeles. Cosetta—his latest concept—offers a menu that ranges from house-made breads and pizzas to seafood, salads, and large-format plates.

The menu includes raw bar offerings like bluefin tartare with ossobuco aioli, small plates such as burrata agnolotti salad and smoked mozzarella sticks, and pizzas like the “Hawaiian Sunrise” with house-smoked coppa and pineapple. Guests can also choose from a drink list featuring cocktails like the blood orange and tomato-infused “Margherita,” and a selection of beer and wine, including orange wine on draft.

The restaurant has been in development since 2022 and marks Pollack’s return to opening a new concept after nearly a decade. Cosetta is open for lunch and dinner, with plans to host private events in the future.