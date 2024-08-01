Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken Unveil Fresh Dinner and Happy Hour Offerings at Socalo

Photo: Official

Flavorful and Affordable Happy Hour Options with Tasty New Dinner Menu Items

Celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken have introduced a series of new summer menu items at their sustainable and organic Mexican pub, Socalo, in Santa Monica. The restaurant has rolled out both new dinner items and new happy hour offerings, aiming to delight customers with fresh and vibrant flavors.

One of the standout additions is the Socalo Burger, a 4oz smash burger topped with queso enchilado, poblano rajas, and chipotle aioli, available during happy hour for $10. For dinner, the Tamarind BBQ Chicken served with a watermelon orange salsa, is refreshing and is just the thing for summer dinner.

The new dinner menu items include:

  • Roasted Ancho Chile Shrimp with Ancho chile, white wine, roasted tomato ($26)
  • Pescado Zarandeado with pickled onion, tomato citrus salsa, organic corn tortillas ($27)
  • Tamarind BBQ Chicken with watermelon orange salsa ($27)
  • Bone-in Ribeye with sautéed peppers, onions ($48)

Socalo’s new happy hour menu, available Wednesday to Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., features the following items:

  • Socalo Burger: 4oz smash burger ($10)
  • Grilled Riblets with charred tomatillo milpa, pipicha salsa ($10)
  • Torta De Cochinita Pibil with red bean puree, guacamole, onion, shredded romaine ($10)

These new additions reflect Feniger and Milliken’s commitment to offering sustainable and flavorful Mexican cuisine with price-conscious happy hour options that are tasty and affordable.

