Children’s Author To Present Book, Conduct Drawing Sessions at Palisades Library

Author and Illustrator Nidhi Chanani Will Present Her “Shark Princess” Graphic Novel Series, Discuss Her Books “Shark Party” and “Pashima,” and Conduct Drawing Sessions.

Parents and grandparents with children in grades K-3 are invited to attend the upcoming children’s author program at the Palisade Branch Library on Wednesday, May 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Author and illustrator Nidhi Chanani will present her “Shark Princess” graphic novel series for early readers. Chanani will discuss her books, “Shark Party” and “Pashima,” as well as conduct drawing sessions. Print giveaways will also be available.

Although the program is primarily geared toward younger children, anyone who loves graphic novels, authors or sharks is welcome.

Chanani, who was born in Kolkata, India in 1980, moved to Southern California with her parents when she was just four months old. She received a degree in literature from UC Santa Cruz and attended the Academy of Art University in San Francisco before pursuing her career as an artist and writer. Chanani has worked with industry giants such as Hasbro, Paramount Pictures and Disney.