Children’s Hospital To Hold Walk & Play At Santa Monica Pier

Photo: Children’s Hospital

Honorary Hosts Include Sugar Ray Robinson and Ellen K

Walk and Play L.A. is an upcoming family-friendly community event that will take place on May 20, 2023, at Santa Monica Pier. The event aims to promote the well-being of children in Los Angeles and raise critical funds to support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). The event will consist of a 3K walk, a family festival, live entertainment for all ages, and sports activities hosted by professional teams and athletes. All funds raised from the event will be directed towards CHLA’s mission to create hope and build healthier futures. Participants can choose which of CHLA’s medical divisions, programs, or specialty services they wish to support.

Celebrity guests, including KOST 103.5 on-air personality Ellen K and boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, will be honorary hosts. Additionally, several sports activities will be available for participants, including Beach Volleyball with “King of the Beach” Sinjin Smith, Hockey with the LA Kings, Football with the LA Chargers and NFL Alumni Association, Basketball with Breakthrough Sports, Training Skills with Hansel Aquino, and Adaptive Sports with PlayLA and Angel City Sports.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

7:30 am Festival Opens
All-Star Play Zone
Sponsor and CHLA Village
Food and Beverage Zone

8:45 am Main Stage Program Begins

9:45 am Walk Out

12:00 p.m. Conclusion of Event

The event will be attended by several key figures, including Paul S. Viviano, CHLA President and CEO, and Alex Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, who will be available for interviews. The family festival will begin at 7:30 a.m., and conclude at 12:00 p.m. Those interested in registering can visit the Walk and Play L.A. website at Walk And Play.org

In addition, there will be music and athletic activities like a live performance by Alexander James Rodriguez, the official Walk and Play L.A. DJ is DJ Dense, the Special Guest Honorary DJ – DJ Blake and Special Guest Emcee Coleen Sullivan.

There will also be beach volleyball with “King of the Beach” Sinjin Smith, training skills with Zion Clark and Hansel Aquino, dance & movement with Mark Kanemura, soccer with the LA Galaxy, hockey with the LA Kings, football with the LA Chargers, the NFL Alumni Association, NFLPA Basketball with Breakthrough Sports and Adaptive Sports with PlayLA and Angel City Sports.

in News, Real Estate
