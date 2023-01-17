Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big

The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series. See how this series is inspiring young women to pursue careers in STEM.
.
Video sponsored by Canyon Club.

in News, Upbeat Beat, Video
Related Posts
Photo: caruso.com
News

Changes Underway at Palisades Village

January 17, 2023

Read more
January 17, 2023

The Little Market, Saint Laurent coming to former Amazon Books space With 2023 underway, Palisades Village has seen multiple changes...
News, Real Estate, Video

Stunning Multimillion Dollar Malibu Estate Just Sold For A Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 16th, 2023

January 16, 2023

Read more
January 16, 2023

Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside.* David Bonderman And Christa Campbell Buy Two Westside Homes For $30m Total* Stunning...

City National Bank at 1315 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica. Photo: Official.
Crime, News, Real Estate

Justice Department Secures Over $31 Million from City National Bank to Address Redlining Claims

January 16, 2023

Read more
January 16, 2023

Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative The Justice Department has announced a...

Photo: Estate Photos L.A.
News, Real Estate

Crypto CEO Drops $8 Million for Pacific Palisades Home With a View

January 14, 2023

Read more
January 14, 2023

Blockchain.com co-founder Peter Smith buys remodeled mid-century modern Palisades property Blockchain CEO and co-founder Peter Smith purchased a home in...
News

LADWP to Hold Meeting on Proposed Construction of a Substation in the Marquez Knolls Area

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

Virtual meeting set for January 28 The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) invites members of the community...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Proclaims State of Emergency Over Homelessness

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...

Photo: Instagram (@kurtandwhey).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cheesemonger Opens Grocery Store in Santa Monica Canyon

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Canyon Grocer up and running at 169 W Channel Road By Dolores Quintana Cheesemonger Kurt Gurdal has opened a grocery...

Photo: CasaDaniRestaurant.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...
Food & Drink, Video

Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an...
Community, highlight, News, Video

Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
News, Upbeat Beat

Luxury Italian Fashion House Opens in Palisades Village

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

Bottega Veneta among new tenets at Palisades Village Among new stores at Palisades are a high-end Italian fashion house, fragrance...

Mr. Teapot & Friends, 22 x 28 x 0.75 oil on canvas by Martha Meade. Source: marthameade.com.
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Artist Martha Meade to Lead Adult Painting Class at Palisades Library

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m.  Join Pacific Palisades-based artist Martha Meade for an adult painting class at the Palisades...
News, Video

Palisades Library Offering Special Programming in January

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Bottega Veneta Opens Store in Palisades Village* Palisades Library Offering Special Programming...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Hiker Rescued in Pacific Palisades

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Saturday rescue occurs near Temescal Ridge Trail LAFD crews rescued an injured woman who was hiking in Pacific Palisades over...
News, Real Estate, Video

Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 9th, 2023

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home * Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR