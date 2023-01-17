The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series. See how this series is inspiring young women to pursue careers in STEM.
Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big
Changes Underway at Palisades Village
January 17, 2023 Staff Writer
The Little Market, Saint Laurent coming to former Amazon Books space With 2023 underway, Palisades Village has seen multiple changes...
Stunning Multimillion Dollar Malibu Estate Just Sold For A Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 16th, 2023
January 16, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside.* David Bonderman And Christa Campbell Buy Two Westside Homes For $30m Total* Stunning...
Justice Department Secures Over $31 Million from City National Bank to Address Redlining Claims
January 16, 2023 Staff Writer
Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative The Justice Department has announced a...
Crypto CEO Drops $8 Million for Pacific Palisades Home With a View
January 14, 2023 Staff Writer
Blockchain.com co-founder Peter Smith buys remodeled mid-century modern Palisades property Blockchain CEO and co-founder Peter Smith purchased a home in...
LADWP to Hold Meeting on Proposed Construction of a Substation in the Marquez Knolls Area
January 13, 2023 Staff Writer
Virtual meeting set for January 28 The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) invites members of the community...
LA County Board of Supervisors Proclaims State of Emergency Over Homelessness
January 13, 2023 Staff Writer
The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...
Cheesemonger Opens Grocery Store in Santa Monica Canyon
January 12, 2023 Staff Writer
Canyon Grocer up and running at 169 W Channel Road By Dolores Quintana Cheesemonger Kurt Gurdal has opened a grocery...
Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location
January 12, 2023 Staff Writer
Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...
Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans
January 12, 2023 Juliet Lemar
You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an...
Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish
January 11, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
Luxury Italian Fashion House Opens in Palisades Village
January 11, 2023 Staff Writer
Bottega Veneta among new tenets at Palisades Village Among new stores at Palisades are a high-end Italian fashion house, fragrance...
Local Artist Martha Meade to Lead Adult Painting Class at Palisades Library
January 10, 2023 Staff Writer
Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m. Join Pacific Palisades-based artist Martha Meade for an adult painting class at the Palisades...
Palisades Library Offering Special Programming in January
January 10, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Bottega Veneta Opens Store in Palisades Village* Palisades Library Offering Special Programming...
Hiker Rescued in Pacific Palisades
January 10, 2023 Staff Writer
Saturday rescue occurs near Temescal Ridge Trail LAFD crews rescued an injured woman who was hiking in Pacific Palisades over...
Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 9th, 2023
January 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home * Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For...
