CHP Arrests Man Accused of Stealing $5K of Copper on PCH

Photo: CHP West Valley

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station

A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after California Highway Patrol officers discovered approximately 1,000 pounds of allegedly stolen copper during a traffic stop on Pacific Coast Highway, authorities said.

According to the CHP West Valley Area Office, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on April 23 when a sergeant stopped a white pickup truck for expired registration east of Sunset Boulevard. Officers found the truck’s bed loaded with copper materials valued at an estimated $5,000.

The driver, identified as Ernesto Alegria Ramirez of Norwalk, reportedly told officers the copper had been removed from a job site with permission. However, a company foreman later arrived at the scene and informed officers the employee was not authorized to take the materials.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of grand theft under California Penal Code 487(a) and was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.

The CHP said the incident took place as officers continue to assist with recovery efforts in the nearby Pacific Palisades area, which has been impacted by recent wildfires.

The investigation is ongoing.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Art and Music Festival Takes Over Third Street Promenade

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

Admission is free and open to the public The Third Street Promenade will transform into a lively celebration of creativity...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, Upbeat

SMC to Host Free Children’s Concert in May

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

The event will feature collaborative performances with local artists, including a Taiko drumming group from Culver City’s El Marino Language...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...
News

ASTEME Camps Explore Science, Technology, Math and Engineering

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

Many teachers and parents hear this question daily when it comes to schooling: “When am I ever going to use...
News

Q&A: No Age Limit on Home Care Management & Home Safety, Tips from a Care Manager

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

In-home safety issues that go unnoticed — cracked sidewalks, broken railings or uneven flooring for example — are often the root...

Photo: LA County
News, Upbeat

Topanga Beach Bus Resumes Service Between West Valley and Santa Monica

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

The route now operates once daily in each direction and is being escorted by Caltrans The Topanga Beach Bus resumed...

Photo: GoFundMe: Tarik Richardson and Gigi Neves
News, Upbeat

Beloved Palisades Educator Who Lost Home in Fire Celebrates 97th Birthday

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

Jenkins, who was a pioneering Black property owner in the Palisades, has been the focus of community support  Louvenia Jenkins,...

Photo: Google Street View
Dining, News

Tony P’s Dockside Grill to Close After 28 Years in Marina del Rey

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

In a farewell letter to patrons, owners wrote, “We hope these final weeks are a celebration of all we have...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Four Proposals Compete for SMC Station’s Affordable Housing Future

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

The site sits in the Pico Neighborhood, where 83% of trips are by car and nearly half of residents struggle...
Hard, News

Dashboard Shows 28 Zoning Reviews Cleared in Palisades Fire Zone

April 24, 2025

Read more
April 24, 2025

County officials say the dashboard is updated frequently and is part of a broader push for transparency A new Los...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Upbeat

Top Freerunners Set to Compete at ‘Kings of the Concrete’ in Venice Beach

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

The event marks a new chapter in the evolution of Kings of the Concrete, which began as a digital contest...
News, Upbeat

Big Blue Bus Stops Can Now be Adopted

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

A new effort by Santa Monica aims to supplement city maintenance crews and increase engagement around public transit The City...
News, Video

(Video) A Myriad of Ways to Unlock Your Beauty Offered at Mirror Mirror Med Spa

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

For More Info, Go To Mirrormedspa.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/KJ6rMHm6wj pic.twitter.com/hRl6JlLSNy — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) April 23, 2025
News, Video

(Video) Palisades High School Holds First Day at New Santa Monica Location

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Months After the Wildfires, Pali High Will No Longer Hold Classes Via Zoom and Have Them in a Temporary Santa...
News

New York Film Academy in Los Angeles Offers Summer Camps, Programs

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

New York Film Academy in Los Angeles is hosting several summer camps forteenagers and kids, providing practical training in disciplines...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR