Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Selling Pacific Palisades Home

The Couple Acquired the Property for $15.6 Million in 2018

Actor Chris Pratt and his spouse Katherine Schwarzenegger have placed their exquisite residence in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, on the market for a substantial sum of $32 million, Homes and Gardens reported from a report by Robb Report Real Estate.

The pair originally acquired the California property for a sum of $15.6 million back in 2018, subsequently embarking on a comprehensive renovation of the residence. This meticulous transformation was completed, and they took up residence in the house alongside their two young daughters in January of 2021.

Notably, during their ownership, the dwelling garnered attention and recognition by being featured on the Netflix show “Get Organized with The Home Edit.”

Coldwell Banker Realty has listed the property, which underwent a comprehensive transformation under the direction of Pratt and Schwarzenegger. The expansive space, spanning nearly 13,000 square feet, was subject to a meticulous overhaul. Within the residence, a full-scale movie theater and a golf simulator have been integrated. The celebrity duo also established an on-site fitness facility, boasting a cutting-edge spa that includes a sauna, steam room, as well as hot and cold plunge amenities.

Stepping outdoors unveils a realm of exciting possibilities. Positioned on a parcel of land spanning almost an acre, the property showcases captivating vistas encompassing the Los Padres Mountains, the picturesque coastline of Santa Monica Bay, and the scenic ‘Queens Necklace of Palos Verdes.’ A saltwater pool complete with a Baja shelf, a hot tub, and swim jets further contributes to the outdoor allure.