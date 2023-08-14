Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Selling Pacific Palisades Home

Photo: Instagram: @prattprattpratt

The Couple Acquired the Property for $15.6 Million in 2018

Actor Chris Pratt and his spouse Katherine Schwarzenegger have placed their exquisite residence in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, on the market for a substantial sum of $32 million, Homes and Gardens reported from a report by Robb Report Real Estate.

The pair originally acquired the California property for a sum of $15.6 million back in 2018, subsequently embarking on a comprehensive renovation of the residence. This meticulous transformation was completed, and they took up residence in the house alongside their two young daughters in January of 2021.

Notably, during their ownership, the dwelling garnered attention and recognition by being featured on the Netflix show “Get Organized with The Home Edit.”

Coldwell Banker Realty has listed the property, which underwent a comprehensive transformation under the direction of Pratt and Schwarzenegger. The expansive space, spanning nearly 13,000 square feet, was subject to a meticulous overhaul. Within the residence, a full-scale movie theater and a golf simulator have been integrated. The celebrity duo also established an on-site fitness facility, boasting a cutting-edge spa that includes a sauna, steam room, as well as hot and cold plunge amenities.

Stepping outdoors unveils a realm of exciting possibilities. Positioned on a parcel of land spanning almost an acre, the property showcases captivating vistas encompassing the Los Padres Mountains, the picturesque coastline of Santa Monica Bay, and the scenic ‘Queens Necklace of Palos Verdes.’ A saltwater pool complete with a Baja shelf, a hot tub, and swim jets further contributes to the outdoor allure.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Cape Cod-Style Property in Palisades Lists for $6.6M

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Ocean Views Extend From the Queen’s Necklace to Catalina Island A five-bedroom Cape Cod-style residence, with ocean views extending from...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Two-Story, $3M Palisades Home Includes Three Bedrooms

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

The Property Is Integrated With Smart Home Technology Situated in Pacific Palisades, this $2.9 million residence located at 15341 De...
Housing, News, Veterans, Video

Local School Spends 100,000 in Attempt to Change Leasing Act

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...
News, Video

(Video) Children’s Art Decorates Median at Sunset and Chautauqua

August 11, 2023

Read more
August 11, 2023

YMCA students painted 45 cardboard flowers. @palisadesnews Children’s art covers median between Chautauqua and Sunset in Pacific Palisades #childrensart #art...

Photo: Instagram: @mainstreetsm
Hard, News

What to Expect at the Open Main Street Festival

August 11, 2023

Read more
August 11, 2023

The Event Is the First of a Three-Month, Monthly Series By Zach Armstrong Pop-up pickleball, live music, a kid corner,...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

“Classy Picnic Brunch” Coming to Will Rogers Polo Park This Weekend

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Included Is a 45-Minute Guided Tour of Will Rogers’ Home An exclusive polo match and picnic affair is coming to...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

Palisadian Looks For Lost Dog, Seeks Public’s Help

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

The Female Terrier Mix Was Lost Near Monument Street and Bestor Boulevard By Zach Armstrong A local resident of Pacific...
News, Video

(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @palisadesnews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla #losangeles...

Photo: Instagram: @prima.cantina
Dining, News

Brunch Coming to Palisades Mexican Restaurant

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

The Restaurant Is Inspired by the “ the Spirit and Essence of Baja, California” By Zach Armstrong Prima Cantina, a...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Details about 2023 Pacific Palisades Farmers Markets

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

The Year-Round Event Will Take Place At the Same Location By Zach Armstrong The next Pacific Palisades Certified Farmers’ Market...

Photo: Resource Conservation District of Santa Monica Mountains
News, Upbeat

Plants and Sustainable Materials Used in Art Workshop at Will Rogers Park

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

Participants Delve Into Paper-Making and Plant-Based Fabric Dyeing WiLD CiTY, an innovative series of immersive outdoor workshops, invites the residents...

Photo: Instagram: @srf_lakeshrine
News, Upbeat

Lake Shrine Holding All-Day Meditation Services on Sunday

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

See Schedule for Meditations and Other Services Taking Place By Zach Armstrong On Sunday, Aug. 11, the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake...

Photo: Instagram: @villaaurora
News, Upbeat

Villa Aurora to Showcase Artwork in “Meet the Artists” Reception

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

Esteemed Fellows will Provide Insights Into Their Endeavors Join an engaging encounter with the artists hosted by Villa Aurora Los...

Photo: Instagram @sir_tanky2023
News

Man Found Sealed in Barrel on Malibu Beach Died of Gunshot Wound to the Head

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

Law Enforcement Investigating Possible Motives For The Crime  By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has determined that...
News, Video

(Video) A Beautiful Afternoon at Palisades Village Green

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

This is what a sunny day at Palisades Village Green looks like. @palisadesnews This is what a beautiful afternoon at...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR