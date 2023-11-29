Christmas Marketplace Coming to Malibu School

Photo: Getty Images

The Event Promises Unique Goods From Local Vendors, Photo Opportunities With Santa and More

Our Lady of Malibu School is hosting its annual Christmas Marketplace, welcoming the community to join on Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3625 Winter Canyon Road, Malibu, CA.

The event promises a delightful day featuring unique goods from local vendors, delectable food and drinks, photo opportunities with Santa, engaging arts and crafts activities for children, culminating in the OLM Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Attendees can anticipate a memorable day filled with shopping, community spirit, and festivity while supporting local vendors and the esteemed educational institution, Our Lady of Malibu School.

For more information, go to https://www.olmalibuschool.org/.

