Cinque Terre West Reopens in Venice After Palisades Closure

Photo: Facebook (@CinqueTerre West Osteria)

The Vinzonis have now joined The Colony, a food hall in Venice, to continue serving their signature dishes

Nine months after closing its doors in Pacific Palisades, Cinque Terre West has reopened in Venice, bringing its beloved Ligurian cuisine to a new location at 401 Lincoln Boulevard.

The family-owned Italian restaurant, originally launched in 2019 by Marlo Vinzoni and Chef Gianbattista “Gianba” Vinzoni, was forced to close its Palisades location in June 2024 after five years of operation. In January, following the devastating Palisades wildfires, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help the Vinzoni family rebuild their lives and restaurant. The fundraiser raised over $28,000 to support the reopening effort.

The Vinzonis have now joined The Colony, a food hall in Venice, to continue serving their signature dishes. The restaurant, known for its handmade pastas, fresh seafood, and regional Ligurian specialties, is offering pickup, delivery, and dine-in service at the new location.

“We’re BACK!” Cinque Terre West announced in a March 18 social media post. “After a challenging time for us all, reconnecting with the Palisades through food has been our goal—and we couldn’t be happier to serve our friends, family, and neighbors once again.”

The new Venice location retains customer favorites such as Spaghetti di Mare (homemade spaghetti with calamari, mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, and cherry tomatoes) and Branzino alla Mediterranea (Mediterranean-style sea bass with olives, cherry tomatoes, and basil). The menu also features house-made pizza dough, cornetti (Italian croissants), soups, sandwiches, and craft beer.

Despite the relocation, Cinque Terre West remains deeply connected to its roots. The owners expressed gratitude for the continued support from the Palisades community and emphasized their commitment to bringing comforting Italian flavors to longtime patrons and new customers alike.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Palisades Council Opposes Housing Density Bill, Emphasizes Rebuilding Priorities

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

The council urged state lawmakers to oppose SB 677 and called on Los Angeles City Councilmember Park to introduce a...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Pavilions Motel Ordered to Close After Public Nuisance Ruling

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

The ruling means the motel must shut down and cannot reopen under the current ownership for at least one year...

Photo: Facebook: @Saint Monica Preparatory
News, Upbeat

Saint Monica Prep Welcomes New President

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

She has served as principal of Seattle Preparatory School since 2016, brings extensive experience in Catholic education Saint Monica Preparatory...

Photo: Facebook: Irma Cui Cui Rangel
Hard, News

Hundreds March in Santa Monica to Advocate for Immigrant Rights

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

The march took place amid growing tensions over immigration policy at the national level Several hundred demonstrators marched through the...

Photo: X: @COUNTYofLA
Hard, News

More Than 60 Cormorant Eggs and Chicks Rescued in Marina del Rey

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

Rescue personnel carefully transported the eggs and chicks—some only a few days old—to International Bird Rescue More than 60 double-crested...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Lawsuit Alleges LADWP Power Line Contributed to Deadly Palisades Fire

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

The lawsuit alleges the agency engaged in a deliberate cover-up to conceal the line’s involvement A lawsuit filed Monday alleges...
News, Upbeat

Money Raised from FireAid Concert to Fund Interactive Palisades Playground

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

FireAid, held on Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, raised an estimated $100 million for wildfire relief...
News, Upbeat

SMC Concert Band to Perform Free Show Featuring Marine Band Clarinetist

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Concert Band, under the baton of Yosuke Miyoshi, will present “Sea to Shining Sea,” a free...
News, Video

 (Video) School of Rock Camps Provide Normalcy and Solace Amid Wildfire Destruction

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

For More Info, Go To Schoolofrock.com/locations/westla For More Info, Go To https://t.co/vPG3dgHgpF pic.twitter.com/ILkRXvMMbF — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) March 25, 2025

Photo: Bruce Lurie Gallery
News, Upbeat

Palisades Fine Arts Gallery Reopens in Santa Monica Months After Destruction

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

The gallery, previously the only fine arts space in the Palisades, lost nearly all of its collection in the fire...

Photo: Will Canavan
Hard, News

Deadline Approaching for Wildfire Debris Removal in Burn Areas

March 24, 2025

Read more
March 24, 2025

USACE officials reported that around 1,300 properties in the Palisades Fire impact area have yet to declare whether they will...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Google’s Iconic Binoculars Building in Venice is Up For Sale: REPORT

March 24, 2025

Read more
March 24, 2025

Google, which has occupied the property since 2011, remains under a triple-net lease that runs through October 2030 The Binoculars...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Eases Restaurant Regulations to Support Post-Fire Economic Recovery

March 24, 2025

Read more
March 24, 2025

To help restaurants attract customers during the March Madness college basketball tournament, the emergency order lifts several restrictions on establishments...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Five-Bedroom Silver Strand Home Overlooking the Canal Lists for $7M

March 24, 2025

Read more
March 24, 2025

Amenities include a sauna, temperature-controlled wine cellar, home theater, and an outdoor area  A five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Marina del...

Photo: City of Malibu
News, Upbeat

CNN’s Bill Weir to Speak at Malibu Library Series for Earth Month

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

Weir, an award-winning journalist, has reported from all 50 states and more than 50 countries, covering environmental challenges CNN Chief...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR