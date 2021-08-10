Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Pacific Palisades Women’s Club Gives Local Nonprofits $6k In Grants
* CITIZEN APP Debuts New Private Security Feature
CITIZEN APP Debuts New Private Security Feature: Palisades Today – August 9, 2021
Pop Up Kitten Lounge is Saving Lives on Abbot Kinney Blvd
Kitten Season is upon us and CatCafe Lounge is hosting a pop up “Tiny Beans Kitten” lounge to help get...
Local Little League All-Star Team Wins More Than Just Championships
The Venice Baseball Academy’s little league team, the Tide, recently won the SoCal State Championships but it’s more than winning...
Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk
After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...
Stranded Hiker Rescued From Will Rogers State Park
August 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD airlift 60-year-old man Tuesday evening By Chad Winthrop A stranded hiker was airlifted from Will Rogers State Historic Park...
Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?
Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA
If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles
StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd
The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height
“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms
August 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing...
Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste
August 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
LAPD’s Brian Espin Selected As New Pacific Palisades’ Senior Lead Officer: Palisades Today – August 2, 2021
August 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Three Weeks After Spill Millions of Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Continue to be Discharged From Hyperion Plant
August 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant still not operating at full efficiency following July spill By Sam Catanzaro Three weeks after a...
Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project
August 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.
L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card
July 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
