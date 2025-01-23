City Council Approves Formation Of Ad Hoc Committee On Wildfire Recovery

Traci Park has resigned from her position as Chair of the 2028 Olympics Committee to focus entirely on the recovery effort

The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday voted to establish the Ad Hoc Committee on LA Recovery, aimed at steering the city’s response to the devastation caused by the Pacific Palisades Fire. The committee will be chaired by Councilmember Traci Park, who represents the Coastal District.

The Pacific Palisades Fire, which started on January 7, has consumed 23,713 acres, destroyed 6,380 structures, and damaged 857 more. The disaster has claimed 10 lives, with containment efforts at 63%.

“The scope and scale of our recovery efforts demand a committee dedicated solely to this cause,” Park stated in a press release. She emphasized the committee’s role in coordinating with state and federal agencies to secure necessary resources and ensure comprehensive oversight of the recovery process. This oversight includes managing the cleanup and hazard mitigation, facilitating the rebuilding of homes and infrastructure by streamlining regulations, protecting public health and safety by monitoring environmental risks, engaging with the community to ensure transparency and accountability, and learning from this tragedy to improve future responses.

Park has resigned from her position as Chair of the 2028 Olympics Committee to focus entirely on the recovery effort. “I will be here with you every step of the way,” she pledged, underscoring her commitment to the affected residents.

The committee’s meetings will be held in the impacted communities to maintain transparency and responsiveness to local needs throughout the recovery process.