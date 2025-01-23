City Council Approves Formation Of Ad Hoc Committee On Wildfire Recovery

Photo: Getty

Traci Park has resigned from her position as Chair of the 2028 Olympics Committee to focus entirely on the recovery effort

The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday voted to establish the Ad Hoc Committee on LA Recovery, aimed at steering the city’s response to the devastation caused by the Pacific Palisades Fire. The committee will be chaired by Councilmember Traci Park, who represents the Coastal District.

The Pacific Palisades Fire, which started on January 7, has consumed 23,713 acres, destroyed 6,380 structures, and damaged 857 more. The disaster has claimed 10 lives, with containment efforts at 63%.

“The scope and scale of our recovery efforts demand a committee dedicated solely to this cause,” Park stated in a press release. She emphasized the committee’s role in coordinating with state and federal agencies to secure necessary resources and ensure comprehensive oversight of the recovery process. This oversight includes managing the cleanup and hazard mitigation, facilitating the rebuilding of homes and infrastructure by streamlining regulations, protecting public health and safety by monitoring environmental risks, engaging with the community to ensure transparency and accountability, and learning from this tragedy to improve future responses.

Park has resigned from her position as Chair of the 2028 Olympics Committee to focus entirely on the recovery effort. “I will be here with you every step of the way,” she pledged, underscoring her commitment to the affected residents.

The committee’s meetings will be held in the impacted communities to maintain transparency and responsiveness to local needs throughout the recovery process.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @gottsroadside
Dining, News

Gott’s Roadside Unveils Details, Opening Date for Upcoming Santa Monica Location

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Gott’s Menu Features Burgers, Sandwiches, Salads, Tacos and Organic Shakes Gott’s Roadside, the Napa Valley eatery known for its American...
Hard, News

“All The Happiness I Accrued Had Disappeared” As Repopulation Begins, Palisades Residents Face Emotional Distress of Seeing Ruins Face-to-Face

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Areas such as those off Topanga Canyon Boulevard from Viewridge Road to Grand View Drive, and areas off Old Topanga...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree LLC: Leaders in Professional Tree Care for Homes and Businesses

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

The A Plus Tree team partners with and serves residential, apartment, HOA, commercial, and retail properties The A Plus Tree...
Hard, News

Palisades Council Special Meeting on Recovery Efforts to Feature Elected Officials

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to hear about recovery plans and to engage directly with officials The...

Photo: GoFundMe: West Side Ballet of Santa Monica Volunteer Guild
Hard, News

Westside Ballet Community Rallies to Support 40 Families Devastated by Palisades Fire

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

Founded in 1967, Westside Ballet is Los Angeles’ oldest public ballet school, renowned for its inclusive approach to dance education...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

County Board Approves Emergency Measures to Address Post-Fire Debris Flows

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

The measures include installing temporary flood control infrastructure, removing hazardous materials from burn zones, and coordinating with state and federal...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Renowned Developer Who Raised Family in Palisades Appointed Chief Recovery Officer for Rebuilding Effort

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

For Soboroff, the task is deeply personal. Mayor Karen Bass has appointed Steve Soboroff as the Chief Recovery Officer to...

Photo: Instagram: @venice_memes
Hard, News

Bowlero in Mar Vista Rebrands as “Lucky Strike”

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

Bowlero, which opened in 2015 following a retro renovation of the original AMF Mar Vista Lanes, had long been a...

Photo: Facebook: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
Hard, News

Oregon Residents Arrested for Impersonating Firefighters in Palisades Fire Zone

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

When deputies stopped the a truck, they found occupants claiming to represent the “Roaring River Fire Department” Authorities arrested two...

Photo: palisadesforever.com
News, Upbeat

Pali High School Graduates Launch Nonprofit to Help Rebuild Community

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

Founded by four childhood friends with deep ties to the community, Palisades Forever aims to restore the vibrant character of...

Photo: Instagram: @zooeydeschanel
News, Real Estate

Zooey Deschanel Mourns Loss of Childhood Home in Palisades Fire “Full of Too Many Incredible Memories to Count”

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

The home earned it the nickname “The Church” among her childhood friends Zooey Deschanel’s childhood home, a historic 1920s Spanish...

Photo: Instagram: @bgcmalibu90265
Hard, News

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Relaunches Emergency Relief Fund for Pali Fire Victims

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

The fund will support affected individuals and families by providing resources such as temporary housing, shelter, and essential items including...
News

Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory Issued for Los Angeles County Amid Strong Santa Ana Windstorm

January 19, 2025

Read more
January 19, 2025

Public Health Warns of Poor Air Quality, Health Risks as Winds Stir Pollutants From Burn Scars The Los Angeles County...
News, Real Estate

Red Flag Warning: Santa Ana Winds and Extreme Fire Danger Again Predicted This Week

January 19, 2025

Read more
January 19, 2025

Winds Up to 100 MPH Expected; Residents Urged to Prepare for Critical Fire Weather  The National Weather Service has issued...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Parts of Palisades Reopen as Containment Efforts Continue

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the repopulation of several zones, marking a significant step in the recovery Parts...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR