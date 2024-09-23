City Launches Second Phase of Santa Monica Airport Conversion Project

Until Oct. 16, Residents Are Encouraged to Participate by Visiting the Project’s Website

The City of Santa Monica has begun the second phase of its community engagement initiative aimed at transforming the Santa Monica Airport site into a public space, potentially centered on a park. This phase is part of a two-year, five-phase effort to involve residents in shaping the future of the 227-acre site, with the final decision expected in late 2025.

Following the first phase over the summer, which gathered feedback through a project website, surveys, and community events, the city received nearly 2,000 survey responses and 147 suggestions for future site use, according to a City post. 

Phase 2 of the project, launched on Sept. 18, is divided into two segments. In Phase 2A, city staff will work with the community to refine and prioritize suggestions. In Phase 2B, guiding principles will be developed, with a finalized version expected to be presented to the City Council in January 2025.

Until Oct. 16, residents are encouraged to participate by visiting the project’s website, watching a virtual training session, and completing a survey to help prioritize the proposals. The city also invites community members to apply for micro-grants to host listening sessions. 

Once a preferred scenario is selected by fall 2025, it will guide the environmental review process mandated by the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The site transformation is expected to begin after the airport ceases operations on Dec. 31, 2028.

For more information, residents can email TheFutureofSMO@santamonica.gov.

