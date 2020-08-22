City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns

By Toi Creel

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will be resigning at the end of the month.

Deputy Mayor Christina Miller has held the position since December 2018. Miller did comment on her resignation, saying the following in an email to those working on homelessness around Los Angeles.

Christina Miller

“It has been an incredible journey and unique privilege to serve under Mayor Garcetti who has been and continues to be deeply committed to solving homelessness in our region,” Miller wrote. “From growing the homelessness budget for the City exponentially, to banner initiatives such as HHH and A Bridge Home, it has been a meaningful and exciting time to be part of the City’s work to address this crisis.”

Under the 2016 bond initiative Measure HHH the city was able to raise $1.2 billion to relieve homelessness. A Bridge Home is a program that aimed to have homeless shelters built in every council district.

At her new position, Miller is going to do more policy work. On September 1st she will become a senior policy fellow with the Washington-based National Alliance to End Homelessness on Sept. 1.

In an interview, Miller told the community

“Homelessness is going up across the state.“

She also said highlighted how much can be done at a local level.

“There’s so much stuff the mayor can do and has done, but if we can’t figure out a regional plan that originates in some respects from Sacramento, we’re just holding our head above water.”

Through her tenure, Miller was able to advocate for additional state funding and has also been present with Mayor Garcetti during the lawsuit filed against the city by the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights to help reduce encampments.

After departing the Mayor’s Office, Miller will take on a leadership role with The National Alliance to End Homelessness, where she will continue contributing to the battle against homelessness across our country.

Garcetti recently named longtime homelessness services advocate and provider, Jose “Che” Ramirez, as the new Deputy Mayor for City Homelessness Initiatives.

“When COVID-19 reached our city, we doubled down on our work to deliver housing, healing, and hope to Angelenos experiencing homelessness — and we remain laser-focused on putting a roof over the heads of our most vulnerable neighbors,” Garcetti. “Homelessness has long been the most urgent moral and humanitarian crisis of our time, and Che’s life experience and professional expertise make him the perfect person to lead our efforts to confront it.”

Before joining the City, Ramirez was the Executive Director of the St. Anthony Foundation in San Francisco, where he took the helm of a landmark institution’s work to feed, clothe, serve, and house homeless residents from the surrounding community.

“I’m excited to come back and work in Los Angeles with an amazing team and Mayor who are dedicated to serving our homeless community,” Ramirez said. “I look forward to leading a movement of compassion in Los Angeles to house and heal our homeless guests in these challenging times. We all have a role to play in solving homelessness, and it’s in these unprecedented moments that we truly learn what it means to be a community.”

Previously, Ramirez served as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at St. Francis Center (SFC) in Downtown Los Angeles, where he led programs to connect people experiencing homelessness to housing, employment, medical needs, and referral services.

in Homeless, News
Related Posts
"Californians realize that using their own cars, especially if they ride only with others sheltering with them, is about as safe as staying home," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Opinion

Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...

Shane Thomas. Photo: GuFundMe.
News, Sports

Pali High Mourns Death of Shane Thomas: Soccer Player and ‘Beautiful Soul’

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

17-year-old Shane Thomas passes away while practicing soccer By Sam Catanzaro Palisades Charter High School mourned this week the death...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...

The former Taste in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Dining, News

Popular Pacific Palisades Eatery No Longer

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Taste–a popular Pacific Palisades Californian cuisine eatery–has closed. Learn more in...
News, Video

Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

The latest Pacific Palisades crime updated submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 17300 Pacific Coast Hwy,...
News, Video

Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting: Palisades Today – August, 17, 2020

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting * LA County Sues...

Rendering of 17346 Sunset Boulevard. Photo: LACDP.
News, Real Estate

Former Jack in the Box Hearing Rescheduled

August 15, 2020

Read more
August 15, 2020

By Toi Creel The fate of a housing development at former Jack in the Box in Pacific Palisades has yet...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Evidence Mounting of Market Solution to Housing

August 15, 2020

Read more
August 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist New evidence arrives almost every day backing the concept of a market-based solution to California’s housing shortage,...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
News, Video

Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: Palisades Today – August, 13, 2020 –

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
News

Getty Staffers Send Open Letter Complaining of Racial Bias

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

By Staff Writer Hundreds of current and former Getty Center employees have signed an open letter complaining of racial bias...
Dining, News

Enterprise Fish Closing, Mr. Chow Malibu Replacement

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Westside Food Scene August 13-20 By Kerry Slater A new steak restaurant in the neighborhood. Gordon Ramsey opening a Westside...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...

Hyperion Water Treatment Plant. Photo: LA Sanitation (Facebook).
News

Court Tells State to Examine Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Ocean

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR