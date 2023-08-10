“Classy Picnic Brunch” Coming to Will Rogers Polo Park This Weekend

Included Is a 45-Minute Guided Tour of Will Rogers’ Home

An exclusive polo match and picnic affair is coming to Pacific Palisades Aug. 13 at Will Rogers State Park.

In the picturesque parkside picnic, gourmet delicacies will be served such as pastries, fresh fruits, artisanal breads, a curated assortment of fine cheeses, charcuterie, and vibrant salads. This culinary experience is paired with Mimosas and non-alcoholic beverages.

There will also be a 45-minute guided tour of the historic home of Will Rogers. An esteemed humorist, newspaper columnist, movie luminary, and polo enthusiast, Will Rogers has left an indelible mark.

Attire Recommendation: Outfits like linen suits and sundresses. While Polo Classic attire is encouraged, comfort and joy are paramount, so attendees can wear something that radiates positivity. The park enforces a daily parking fee of $9 per vehicle. For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-classy-picnic-brunch-at-the-polo-grounds-unwind-and-enjoy-the-game-tickets-690389923847.