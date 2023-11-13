Cliff May-Designed Home in Palisades Lists for $21.5 Million

The Residence Includes Horse Stables and Hidden Gardens

Nestled behind wooden gates that open to an allure of mature Olive trees, this property at 13233 Riviera Ranch Rd. is situated on nearly two-thirds of an acre and priced at around $21.5 million.

The residence, originally designed by Cliff May, includes horse stables, hidden gardens, rolling lawns and a central courtyard with a pool and cabana. The open floor plan integrates with scented gardens, while the living room, featuring soaring ceilings, transforms into a screening room, while the gourmet kitchen, bathed in natural light, adds to the allure. Steel doors and windows punctuate the design. In addition to the main residence, a large and detached guest house complements the property’s offerings.

It is listed by Drew Fenton with Carolwood Partners Inc. For more information on the property, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/13233-Riviera-Ranch-Rd_Los-Angeles_CA_90049_M10958-46206?from=srp-list-card.