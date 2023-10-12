Coffee Bean to Open Third Santa Monica Outpost

It Will Be the Third Santa Monica Location for the Worldwide Franchise

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is set to establish a new store at 2021 Santa Monica Boulevard, situated on the corner of 20th Street, reported What Now Los Angeles.

The outlet reported that the incoming establishment will occupy the former deli space within the medical building at this address. This move follows a series of local closures for CBTL, hinting at a potential positive turn for the global chain. A marketing representative for CBTL told What Now that a specific date hasn’t been confirmed.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, established in 1963 in Brentwood, boasts a network of over 1,000 stores spread across California, Arizona, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Other Santa Monica locations for the worldwide coffee franchise are situated within the Promenade at 1312 Third Street Promenade and around the Pier at 380 Santa Monica Pier Ste 7.