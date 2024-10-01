Coming Soon: Saint Monica Prep Open House Oct. 13

An open house for Saint Monica Preparatory, a co-ed Catholic college preparatory school, is coming soon. The school is inviting potential parents and students to tour its Santa Monica campus, meet teachers and coaches, and explore classrooms and facilities.

For transitional kindergarten to 12th grade, Saint Monica Prep boasts strong programming including experiential learning, league champion athletic programs and a close-knit community where students are challenged by rigorous academic standards anchored in character and spiritual formation.

In its 100-year history, SMPREP continues to evolve and prides itself in offering a dynamic, cohesive and comprehensive learning environment where students are known, seen, challenged and nurtured.

“For parents and students who are thinking about transitioning to Saint Monica Prep, this is an excellent opportunity to see our offerings and meet some of our current students and families,” said Kaitlen Murphy, director of Marketing Communications at the school. “It’s also great for current students to learn more about continuing at SMPREP for middle and high school, including the Core Prep program.”

Student presidential ambassadors will lead the open house tours, sharing their own experiences with the school’s impressive STEM, arts and humanities programs, including American Sign Language, Japanese and Spanish languages, as well as athletics, counseling services and experiential learning opportunities.

“SMPREP is excited to announce its new Korean exchange program this year, in addition to the Japanese exchange program, and other programs throughout the year for experiential learning. From international trips for Upper School students to domestic travel for middle school students, college tours, museum and film tours, and more, SMPREP takes learning outside the classroom,” Murphy said.

Online RSVP forms found on SaintMonicaPrep.org are encouraged but not required. Join Saint Monica Prep, Sunday, October 13, from 1 to 4 p.m., at 1011 7th Street, Santa Monica, California, 90403.

in News
