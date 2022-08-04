Coming Soon: Third Annual Century City ‘Rock & Roll Casino Night’

The 2018 Century City Chamber of Commerce Casino Night. Photo: Courtesy.

Proceeds from the August 25 event support Chamber programs and services for the business community 

By Susan Payne 

The Century City Chamber of Commerce is ready to rock and roll this August for one of its signature networking events that invites people who live, work and do business in Century City to join the fun. 

After a nearly two year pandemic-related hiatus, Casino Night returns for its third rendition on Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9. Festivities include an evening full of networking, casino games such as Texas Hold’Em, live music, entertainment and magic, open bar, food, desserts and so much more.

“Casino Night is a great opportunity to meet people in the community, do some networking and see people they haven’t seen in a while because of the pandemic,” said Nancy Wood, president and CEO of the Chamber. “Century City is a small community in some ways, so people really enjoy getting together and connecting, sharing resources and doing business together.”

This year, the event takes place at Outside at the Terrace, 10100 Santa Monica Blvd. Individual tickets cost $200 and include food and open bar, poker, and complimentary parking/valet. Attendance is open to members and nonmembers of the Chamber.

Sponsorship packages range from $1,000 to $8,000. All levels include corporate branding on the Step & Repeat all marketing materials. Package varieties include: 

  • $8,000 Hard Rock Sponsor — VIP Cabana with seating for 12 and cocktail server, $1,200 in funny money per guest
  • $6,000 Classic Rock Sponsor — Reserved table for eight, $800 in funny money per guest
  • $3,000 Glam Rock Sponsor — Reserved table for four, $400 in funny money per guest
  • $1,000 Pop Rock Sponsor — Two tickets, $200 in funny money per guest
  • $1,500 Table Sponsor (Texas Hold’Em) — Two tickets, company logo on chips
  • $1,500 Signature Cocktail Underwriter — Two tickets, company logo on bar 
  • $1,500 Desserts Underwriter — Two tickets, company logo on table 

“Sponsorships are a way to increase your visibility in the business community or if a company wanted to treat their employees or clients, sponsorship is a great way to do that. For Casino Night, a company could have signature cocktails, or branding on the chips for poker,” Wood said.

Net proceeds from the event support Chamber programs and services for the business community, including Outreach Through the Arts, a nonprofit that provides music lessons and educational programs to underserved children in Los Angeles. 

“This event is designed to get people in the community connected for a good cause. All of our efforts go back to services that support local businesses and Outreach Through the Arts,” Wood said. “We’re hoping people can come, enjoy being outside on a beautiful night, have some great drinks and food and meet new people!”

Wood said the event is open to members and nonmembers. Nonmembers are encouraged to get involved with the Chamber for leadership opportunities, business visibility and professional networking. 

Previously, Casino Night was held pre-pandemic indoors and drew nearly 200 attendees in early 2020. 

Three additional signature events for networking and honoring people who work in Century City will also be held in the coming months: the 41st Annual Golf Tournament (Sept. 19), the Women of Achievement Awards (Oct. 19) and Citizen of the Year event that will be held in early 2023. 

Casino Night tickets and sponsorships can be purchased here. In addition, there is a flash sale going on through August 6 for 25 percent off or $50 off each $200 individual ticket using the code FLASH25 at checkout.

