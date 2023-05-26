Community Council Could Support Reducing Light Pollution From Buildings, Private Development

Photo: Getty Images

Under a Motion, the PCC Would Request the City Implement Five Principles.

By Zach Armstrong

The Palisades Community Council might choose to support a motion that will require buildings and private development to modify light pollution.

Under a motion originally set for its May 25 meeting, the PCC would’ve requested that the City of Los Angeles implement five principles that minimize light pollution with the following: all lights should have a clear purpose, light should be directed only where needed, light should be no brighter than necessary, light should be used only when it is useful and use warmer color lights where possible.

If approved, the City would enact those principles through departments and agencies for City properties including buildings, parking lots and parks, the streetlight system, the airport and port, and for private development.

The motion was deferred until the PCC’s June 8 meeting.

